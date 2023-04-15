Home » why do we use this expression in this way?
Technology

why do we use this expression in this way?

by admin
why do we use this expression in this way?

Look, ‘let’s spread a pitiful veil’ and never talk about it again”, you will have happened, at least once in your life, to use this expression for avoid talking about a painful or embarrassing topic. But how did this saying so “precise” to be applied in different contexts, like the aphorism “cry like a calf”?

The origin of the expression goes back many centuries, when these coverings were much more than simple clothing accessories. In the classical world (ancient Greece and the Roman Empire) veils they were used for many purposes: protect the face of women, hide nudity or to cover the body of a deceased from the view of those present, so as to preserve the dignity of the dead and alleviate the pain of loved ones.

However, as time went on, man continued to devise additional functions for veils; for example, it was often used to cover women’s faces on occasions of mourning or in moments of great pain.

Think about it for a moment: so far we have continued to list you all features that focus on “covering” something embarrassing (the nudity), painful (the face of the deceased) or intimate (the expression of one’s suffering); coincidentally, they are precisely the fields of application of the saying “let’s spread a pitiful veil”! Furthermore, veils are also symbols of respect and delicacy.

This is why, more often than not, the well-known formula for is used do not cause further suffering to the others.

See also  Nick Cave: ChatGPT will never write a great song, and I'll tell you why

You may also like

films, series and programs to see on April...

evolve, innovate and help the business grow

Apple tripled iPhone production in India

PowerPoint: insert and play video

PHP: Warning of a new IT security gap

This PlayStation controller is said to be able...

How to Find Out Your Tagged Messages in...

Stream Controller X: Razer tempts with 15 Switchblade...

Meta Quest 2: Saturn VR Headset Deal –...

NearDrop realizes that Android can also use the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy