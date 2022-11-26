Apple’s newly launched AirPods Pro 2 this year also does not have lossless sound quality. (Picture/official website)

Apple AirPods Pro 2 was launched in September this year. Although there are many upgrades overall, such as stronger active noise reduction, etc., it still does not support lossless sound quality, which disappointed Apple fans. Apple engineers finally revealed the key reason in person. .

Apple Music has lossless sound quality, but it is not supported by AirPods, which has always been criticized. Apple acoustic team engineer Esge Andersen recently accepted an interview with foreign media What Hi-Fi, explaining a lot about the development stories behind AirPods Pro 2.

Please read on…

He said that Apple’s goal for AirPods Pro 2 is to put AirPods Max in everyone’s pocket. AirPods Pro 2 optimizes the airflow guidance by changing the position of the microphone and vents, thereby achieving better sound quality.

He also said that Apple does not believe that excellent sound quality must be limited to Bluetooth audio encoders. In addition to Bluetooth encoding, there are many ways to achieve it. For Apple, while creating high sound quality, reliability is equally important , so still chooseAAC encoding.

I don’t know such an answer, can Apple fans accept why AirPods Pro 2 still doesn’t have lossless sound quality technology, and I hope Apple will be willing to support it next year.

