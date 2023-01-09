Before iOS 14, the default iPhone Plus models had the function of auto-rotating the home screen, allowing large-screen phones to return to the home screen during navigation or games without causing the screen to turn around, but starting from iOS 14 However, Apple removed the horizontal display function of the iPhone desktop, leaving the horizontal display function only in the APP. This article will explain why the horizontal display of the iPhone cannot be used on the main screen?

It will cause Apple to finally cancel the “horizontal display” function of the iPhone’s main screen. The most important thing is that it has a great relationship with the design of iOS 14’s main screen gadgets. , can display work, travel, sports, entertainment and other interesting App information on the desktop, save the key to open the App to see the interesting information.

However, making iOS home screen gadgets compatible with both iPhone portrait and landscape display will lead to more difficulties in design, and users will display the iPhone in landscape orientation, which will also cause great problems in the arrangement of gadgets on the home screen, resulting in gadgets There are overlaps and occlusions between them, and even the system must automatically rearrange the desktop icons and gadgets, causing the desktop to become more cluttered.

Conceptual illustration of iOS desktop gadgets displayed in landscape orientation

Therefore, in order to solve the error of the main screen gadget UI being displayed horizontally on the desktop, Apple finally directly canceled the display of the iPhone horizontal screen on the main screen, and limited the Plus model. As long as the main screen has added a gadget, it will automatically stop the horizontal display of the desktop flip. Features.

So far, whether it is a new iPhone with a bangs or a dynamic island model, or a Plus or Pro Max model with a large screen size, the horizontal display desktop function of the iPhone cannot be used. It can only be used to support horizontal display of apps, navigation or games. to automatically flip the screen.

