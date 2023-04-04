Home Technology Why don’t you upgrade to Win11? Data: Windows 11 has a record high share, and it is good to use it? | XFastest News
Why don't you upgrade to Win11? Data: Windows 11 has a record high share, and it is good to use it?

Why don't you upgrade to Win11? Data: Windows 11 has a record high share, and it is good to use it?

Everyone is embracing Windows 11? At least in terms of adoption rates, that’s already the case….

According to the latest data from StatCounter, the March 2023 report shows that the growth of Windows 11 continues and is unstoppable. It now has one in every five Windows PCs with the latest version, and its adoption rate has reached almost 21%.

As expected, people started moving away from Windows 7 and 8.1 faster after Microsoft announced the end of the Extended Security Update program (ESU).

Windows 7 continued to slide, reaching the 3.72% mark, with a loss of 1.62%. Windows 8.1 has a paltry 0.84%, and is also down 0.3% from February 2023.

Here’s what’s happening in the Windows market:

Windows 10 – 73.48%
Windows 11 – 29.94%
Windows 7 – 3.72%
Windows 8.1 – 0.84%
Windows 8 – 0.51%

Taking into account other operating systems (Android, iOS, macOS, ChromeOS, Linux, and others), Windows remains the second most popular operating system, only lost to Android. Microsoft’s desktop operating system has a market share of 28.29% (+0.56 points) between Android and iOS.

20230404-2.jpg

source

