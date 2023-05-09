Why emotional competence is becoming increasingly important

Baha Meier-Arian is the founder and managing director of the private practice for business & character coaching for executives called mental health management. In this guest article she deals with the positive influence of empathetic bosses on the working atmosphere and the performance of teams.

Emotional competence is a decisive factor for successful leadership and management in the modern working world. Executives face the challenge of not only making business decisions, but also of developing a deep understanding of the needs, feelings and perspectives of their employees.

Baha Meier-Arian, founder and managing director of the private practice for business and character profiling for executives, emphasizes the importance of emotional competence for effective leadership and the positive influence on the working atmosphere and the performance of teams. In this guest contribution, she will explain the basics of emotional competence, highlight its importance for managers and give tips on how to develop emotional competence and use it successfully in everyday work.

The basics of emotional competence

Emotional competence encompasses various aspects that work together to enable effective and empathetic leadership. These aspects include the ability to perceive and express one’s own emotions appropriately and to recognize and understand the emotions of others. Good self-awareness and self-regulation enables managers to assess their own emotional state and, if necessary, to adjust it in order to act appropriately in different situations.

Equally important is empathy, i.e. the ability to put yourself in the shoes of others and to understand their perspectives. Leaders with a high level of emotional competence are able to create a harmonious connection between rational and emotional aspects in order to make analytical decisions as well as to address the human side of leadership. This holistic approach enables them to lead effectively and empathetically and to exploit the full potential of their employees.

The importance in leadership

The importance of emotional competence – especially in leadership – is particularly evident in dealing with challenging situations and communication within a team. Managers who are able to recognize and understand their own feelings and those of their employees are better able to manage conflicts and create a conducive working atmosphere. It is important to find a balance between rational and emotional aspects in order to take into account both the needs of the company and those of the employees.

Emotional competence also enables managers to act in a solution-oriented manner even in difficult situations and at the same time to respond to the emotional needs of their employees. This leads to stronger cooperation, higher employee motivation and ultimately to improved performance of the entire team.

That is why managers should use emotional competence every day

A very important aspect for the use of emotional competence in everyday life is the fact that positive feelings can serve as a motivation booster. By creating an atmosphere characterized by appreciation, trust and cooperation, managers strengthen team spirit and promote a high level of employee engagement. They achieve this through empathetic communication, an open ear for the concerns of their employees and the consideration of individual needs. It is important to be authentic and to show genuine interest in the well-being of others.

Such a leadership culture not only leads to increased job satisfaction, but also has a direct effect on the team’s performance. Emotional competence thus makes a significant contribution to the success of a company and supports managers in motivating and inspiring their employees in the long term. It is crucial that managers constantly develop their own emotional intelligence and practice the art of empathetic communication.

Through the targeted use of positive feelings, managers can also help to recognize and promote the individual strengths and potential of their employees. They are able to see challenges as opportunities and encourage their employees to excel and continuously expand their skills.

Equally important is the leader’s ability to create an environment in which constructive criticism and open exchange are welcome. By using empathy and emotional competence, entrepreneurs can have difficult conversations without making people feel offended or demotivated. This helps build trust and collaboration within the team.

Empathy with external impact

Managers should not be afraid of external support when they realize that they are reaching their limits or cannot master certain challenges on their own. Working with external experts, such as coaches or therapists, can be of great benefit in such situations. These professionals bring an objective perspective and have specialized knowledge and experience to help leaders develop their emotional literacy.

The use of external support also has the advantage that employees often open up faster and better than would be the case with internal coaches. This enables more effective work on individual or team-related challenges and promotes a sustainable improvement in the working atmosphere. Likewise, external support can strengthen the agency of all staff by imparting skills that can be extremely useful in future situations.

The correct use of external support also shows that the manager has a realistic picture of their own abilities and limitations and is willing to continuously develop themselves. This sends an important signal to the employees and promotes an open and learning-oriented corporate culture in which everyone involved can grow and develop together.

Conclusion: The management of the future is emotionally competent

Emotional competence is essential for managers to act competently and empathetically. The continuous development of these essential skills – including the conscious handling of feelings, the synergistic connection of mind and emotion and the use of positive feelings as powerful motivational enhancers – promotes individual performance and well-being.

By boldly using external support when needed, leaders not only build their own effectiveness, but also unleash the potential of their employees. This results in a dynamic and productive work environment where everyone involved can thrive together and achieve extraordinary success.