Put around a table, perhaps better in an institutional office, an entrepreneur, a manager and a local administrator to talk about open data and things will happen.

We have known for some time now that open data is data accessible to everyone, made available by public administrations or private companies that can be reused for various purposes.

At the Milan Digital Week a few days ago there were Cdo (Chief data officier), Cto (Chief technology officier), information systems managers and data scientists connected. And in the presence of representatives of companies and commercial activities such as Paola Generali, President of Assintel / ConfCommercio, companies that deal with governing and representing data flows such as Emilio Misuriello di Esri, and managers of the public innovation departments such as Giuseppe Sindoni of the Municipality of Milan and Antonio Barone of Digital Information Hub of Aria, the in-house tech company of the Lombardy Region.

What happened is that in a few minutes many new ideas for start-ups and projects were born to bring services for businesses and citizens to the ground. From the redesign of cities with data to platforms for tourists who provide information on architectural barriers for the disabled to information services on rows in emergency rooms and on access to health services. Yet, there are still very few data-driven services.

Ten years ago the Union open data portal was born, in Italy some municipalities even started earlier. In this period of time, the open datasets made available have grown exponentially. A 2020 study by the European data portal estimated the market value of open data in 2019 at something like 184 billion euros. And again, the structure financed by the European Union in recent days has updated its Open data maturity index to 2021, precisely an indicator that measures the maturity of the open data ecosystem in European countries.