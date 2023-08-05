Why heat pumps could have a drought problem

There are different types of heat pumps. The best known are air/air heat pumps, so-called LLWPs, which work on the principle of air conditioning and use the ambient air. Systems with deep wells that work with geothermal heat are still popular. Another alternative is the so-called groundwater heat pump, which draws its energy from the groundwater via wells. Their share in installations is relatively small.

According to the specialist journal PV-Magazine, of the 1.45 million heat pumps installed in Germany last year, just under 65,000 use groundwater. During last year’s heat pump boom, 7,500 of the 236,000 new installations were equipped with the technology. Nevertheless, it is one of the most efficient systems because the water used has constant source temperatures. In this way, it delivers a high level of efficiency all year round. However, the dependency on groundwater seems to be having a disadvantage at some heat pump locations: if the groundwater level falls due to climate effects or water extraction, the heat source suddenly fails.

The Bayerischer Rundfunk reported on such incidents, especially in southern Germany. The broadcaster reports on a heating installer from Munich who has been operating a groundwater heat pump for 13 years that uses a 15 meter deep well. Over the years, the level has dropped by almost two meters, as the installer tells Deutschlandfunk, so that the pump and the heating system failed last winter.

“Ground water must be available”

However, the German Heat Pump Association (BWP) sees no reason to panic. “Groundwater heat pumps are particularly efficient, but they are a niche, since groundwater must always be available in sufficient quantity and quality. This is not the case everywhere in Germany,” says spokeswoman Katja Weinhold. In addition, the development by drilling a well is quite expensive, which means that customers tend to use geothermal probes or other sources.

Scheme of a groundwater heat pump.

(Image: German Heat Pump Association)

For those interested in the systems, also known as water-water heat pumps, it remains difficult that they often receive no indication from planners and installers that there could be problems in the future. The responsible water management authorities often simply lack sufficient data on the groundwater level, and the network of measuring points is not fine-meshed enough. After all, seasonally fluctuating groundwater levels “were taken into account in the design,” says Weinhold from the BWP. “When planning the well, the consequences of climate change should be taken into account and greater fluctuations should be assumed.” It should always be checked critically whether an area is suitable for a water-water heat pump. “Check the quality and yield of the groundwater.”

Before you dismantle the system again – which the heating engineer from Munich then did for 20,000 euros – you should look for other options after a dry case. Because wells can be drilled deeper if the hydrogeological situation allows it. The alternative is to switch to a closed system, such as a brine-to-water heat pump. Or you can use an air-to-air heat pump, which may then cause more noise.

