After ten consecutive days of annual leave, are you ready to start working?Although it is not a dream that wakes me up every day, it is really just an alarm clock next to the bed, but I don’t know if you have ever wondered why the iPhone’s alarm clock can only be set to snooze for nine minutes. We share three cold knowledge about Apple, those who are interested take a look

Snooze 9 minutes

The reason why the iPhone alarm clock has a snooze setting of 9 minutes is actually related to the mechanical alarm clock more than 60 years ago. In 1956, Telechron, an American electronic clock manufacturer, launched a mechanical clock with a snooze reminder function for the first time. , as long as you press the button on the alarm clock, you can make the alarm clock ring again in 9 minutes. Due to the limitation of the mechanical structure, the time is not aligned by 10 minutes, so you can only sleep for another 9 minutes at most. Although no one is using the alarm clock now, and Telechron has closed down, the iOS alarm clock still retains the snooze 9 The setting of minutes, it seems quite romantic to bring this long-standing little idea to this day (but for me, it is a constant 9-minute snooze cycle until the last moment ㄏ)

10:09 on Apple Watch

In the end, the same scene is added. I don’t know if you have noticed that the time of Apple Watch is always preset to 10:09:30, and other watch brands are used to setting the time at 10:10. Apple Watch’s 10:09 is One minute earlier than others. There is a saying that when the pointer is at 10:09:30, the surface will look most symmetrical. Another saying is that there is no reason. Apple just wants to be one minute earlier than others to make its own The product remains relevant to traditional timepieces

9:41 for the iPhone

As for why the time of the iOS alarm clock app or the iPhone lock screen always falls at 9:41, I believe everyone has heard of it!That’s because, at 9:41 on January 6, 2007, it was officially the time when Jobs officially launched the first iPhone at the press conference. Don’t forget to set the alarm clock when you go to work (smile bitterly), let’s greet the new year with a happy mood