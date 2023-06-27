Why is the Apple Watch surface not open to third parties?Apple Explains 4 Key Reasons – Mr. Mad

Since the launch of Apple Watch, it has become one of the best-selling smart watches in the world. Many users still wonder why Apple does not open the third-party watch face design function of Apple Watch. The official new watch can only be used with the update of watchOS. Even watchOS 10 also cannot customize the style of third-party dials. Regarding this issue, Apple executives were interviewed to explain the main reasons behind it.

Apple Explains Why Apple Watch Doesn’t Open Third Surface

Reason 1. Ensuring a uniform and simple operation of the surface

Why has Apple not opened up the third-party surface design of Apple Watch? The Swiss media “Tages-Anzeiger” interviewed Kevin Lynch, Apple’s vice president of technology, and pointed out that since the surface of the watch is the main screen, Apple has put a lot of effort into the design and maintenance of each dial to ensure that these dials can be unified and simple.

Reason 2. Surface maintenance work

Of course, Apple Watch is unwilling to support third-party surfaces. Another reason is functional maintenance. If you want to change or add some new features in the new version of watchOS, the Apple development team must plan in advance and ensure that the original Apple Watch surface able to function properly.

Reason 3. Surface Design Copyright Issues

Although Apple did not mention the opening of the third-party watch faces of Apple Watch, it will cause infringement and counterfeiting. Although there are currently third-party watch faces Clockology that can be downloaded and applied to various faces, and can present the style of boutique watches on smart watches, many of them are It is a counterfeit watch brand dial design, which is likely to cause dial infringement.

Just like Samsung’s allowing third-party watches on the Gear Store, it has caused a lot of copyright disputes. Some developers directly imitate the surface designs of well-known brands such as Tag Heuer and Panerai, and openly put them on the store for users to download. Swatch sued Samsung for trademark infringement, and even unfair competition and business practices.

Of course, there are many Android Wear manufacturers who also open up third-party watch faces, so that users can directly download watch faces through the website. This has also caused dissatisfaction among many well-known watch manufacturers, and jointly sued several websites that provide smart watch interfaces for copyright infringement. Request that the infringing Surface be taken down.

Reason 4. Apple Holds Control of the Palm Surface

Apple product marketing Deidre Caldbeck also added that developers can create complex functions in watchOS, and can also customize items and display information through the watch face, such as weather forecasts and other functions.

At the same time, a new Snoopy and color palette function is added to watchOS 10, which can change with the pointer swing and time, and will have different effects on the surface. The new generation of watchOS 10 will be available for Apple Watch Series 4 this fall. Models will be updated later.

It is very difficult to open the third-party surface of Apple Watch

It can be seen that Apple wants to control the surface, avoid surface infringement issues, and take into account that all surfaces can work normally in each generation of watchOS, which also means that it is basically difficult for Apple Watch to open third-party surfaces.

