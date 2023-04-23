Why is the era of big handhelds coming again?Talking about the Trend of Handheld Games- Electric Otter Girl

The biggest reason for the decline of handhelds was the booming mobile game market. Most of them are portable games, and mobile phones can do it. Why do I have to spend money to buy handhelds?They also play games in trivial time, and mobile games that can be played in just 10 minutes are obviously more in line with this generation

Looking at the other end, the main reason why the game console market has not been eaten up by mobile games is that the audiences of the two are different. Simply put, it is fortunate that 3A masterpieces cannot be reproduced on mobile phones. The comfort brought by game consoles , immersive, and extreme gaming experience is still difficult to replace

So when Nintendo launched the Nintendo Switch, nothing happened. After all, although NS is a handheld, it is more of Nintendo’s compromise and innovation for game consoles. You say it is a handheld rather than a portable one.” Game host”

In fact, some manufacturers have been developing devices that can play games on handheld Windows systems for a long time, but major manufacturers are still watching from the other side. After all, it is better to focus on the mature market than to reinvest.

But when the big brother Steam also launched its own game handheld Steam Deck, and it sold well after launch, confirming that this road is feasible, this time various manufacturers began to sit still, and launched games that can run on the Steam system. Handheld, players can easily lie down and play 3A masterpieces

Now ROG is also participating in the battle, not only mobile phones, but also game consoles, and there are even rumors that Sony will make a strong comeback ( Rumored new handheld code: Q Lite ), launched its own new PS game handhelds, including those that have already launched handhelds AYANEO 、 Logitech Waiting for manufacturers willing to invest in the handheld market to spring up like mushrooms, is it possible that the era of big handhelds will come again?

Why do game consoles emerge in large numbers?

Leaving out the Nintendo Switch first, players will never know what Nintendo’s father is thinking, and the positioning of NS is also different from other handhelds, so let’s not talk about it for now

Let’s talk about the handheld consoles that started with Steam Deck first. First of all, the most worrying thing for game console manufacturers and players is that there will not be enough games at the time of release. If there are no games, why would I buy a handheld console? Raise dust? Just like PO5?

But starting from Steam Deck, the situation has improved greatly, because the games in the Steam game library have accumulated tens of millions of games, so there is no need to worry about the lack of games

For manufacturers, there is no need to develop new games, as long as they can run Steam games; for players, in the past, they could only play “games for buying games” because they had money and no leisure, but now there are new game consoles. I can finally use my spare time to play games, why not?

Introduction There are two main types of game consoles

One is to drive the game through the hardware of the game console itself. Headed by Steam Deck, AYANEO, which has already made a good reputation, and ROG, which announced its participation on April Fool’s Day, are all in this category. The real meaning is to take 3A games with you, anytime, anywhere Can play 3A masterpiece

However, the shortcomings of this type of host are obvious. Even if the operating performance does not need to be as high as that of a computer, it is still a power-hungry monster. Needless to say, the performance is fully turned on. Even in energy-saving mode, the battery life is only 3 hours at most. No problem, but if you want to play all the time, you still can’t do without the socket, let alone take it out for two or three days of travel without any burden, and you can’t leave the power supply for too long

The second is that the game console is just a carrier. Through cloud game services, players can play 3A games as long as they are supported by the Internet. Logitech’s G Cloud or broke the news that Sony’s new handhelds may be in this category; cloud game handhelds can not only save the cost of handheld hardware, but also play in the cloud is quite energy-efficient, and the battery life of handhelds can basically reach an exaggerated 8 hours or more

However, the shortcomings of this type of game handheld are still obvious. Taking Logitech’s G Cloud as an example, the prerequisite for playing games in the cloud is that players must first have streaming services such as NVIDIA GeForce Now and Xbox Game Pass, and these services are subscription-based. , that is, players have to pay monthly to play a game, and if Sony really has a new handheld in the future, it should also be used with its own PS Plus membership

Furthermore, although cloud games don’t care about performance, they do value the quality of the network. The network is unstable, not to mention that there may be delays in the game, and there may even be a crisis of disconnection. Playing a game is like gambling on character.

So can gaming handhelds replace computers?

It doesn’t seem to work at the moment, let’s not mention that computers have a lot of extra functions. As far as games are concerned, game consoles are more auxiliary products that allow users to use trivial time to play games, but if you want to have the best games Experience, or through a computer or a home game console

At present, the advantages and disadvantages of the two types of game handhelds are quite obvious. They are all used to replace the situation where you can’t use or don’t want to turn on the computer, but it’s still very difficult if you really want to take it with you to play like the Nintendo Switch; it’s not because of battery life. It cannot be separated from the power supply, that is, it cannot be separated from the Internet at all. If you want to take a handheld to the wilderness to play video games in the wilderness and enjoy this kind of excitement that goes against common sense, I am sorry that it cannot be done.Here I really have to admire Nintendo for achieving a balance in performance, battery life, and gameplay.

However, starting from Steam Deck, it can be seen that there is indeed a demand for game consoles in the market, and the game console market no longer needs to be suppressed by the vicious competition between Nintendo and Sony in the past, but will develop in the same way as computers today. Manufacturers contend

Game consoles can enjoy the ultimate gaming experience, handhelds can alleviate the problem of only being able to play masterpieces at fixed points, and mobile phones are still the king of odd time. The ultimate beneficiaries are the majority of gamers, and our choices are more diverse!

Of course, the one who laughs the loudest must be Steam’s fat daddy G. Steam Deck is really clever in attracting jade!