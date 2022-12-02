“Mr. Cook, do you support the right of the Chinese population to protest?”

Silence.

“Mr Cook, do you have anything to say about the workers who have been beaten and detained for protesting against Covid restrictions?”

Silence.

“Mr. Cook, do you regret restricting the AirDrop access that protesters have used to evade Chinese government surveillance?”

Silence again.

The requests they are from a reporter from Fox News, Hillary Vaughn. Silence, on the other hand, comes from Tim Cookmanaging director of Appleat the end of a meeting in Washington with some exponents of the Republican Party.

It may happen that a top manager, a politician or a celebrity avails himself of silence when he is approached, insistently, by a reporter. But in this case Cook’s lack of answers have aroused quite a bit of controversy in the United States.

The reason is about Apple and China, one of the most important countries – not only in terms of sales – for the Cupertino company. It is located in Zhengzhou, the capital of Henan province the world‘s largest iPhone factory. A factory that produces around 80% of the iPhones sold worldwide. And in which, for weeks, there have been revolts by the workers.

Apple, in a sense, depends on China. But even the Chinese, right now, depend on Apple.

If the world looks in amazement at protests rocking Chinaresulting from a very hard zero policy Covid on the part of the government, it is due to the many video of protesters who manage to overcome one of the most effective Internet censorships in the world.

Dissent in China bounces from one part of the country to another thanks to iPhones and theirs airdrop technology which allows people to pass a file from one device to another even without an internet connection.

This is a great advantage since protest videos propagate without undergoing the rigid scrutiny that happens, for example, on Chinese social networkswhere this kind of content is quickly removed.

AirDrop technology, for example, has made the difference a Hong Kong in 2019, when the pro-democracy movement protested police brutality and called for more civil rights.

In China, Apple is among the top three smartphone manufacturers by number of devices sold. Its iPhones therefore play a crucial role in challenging a Xi Jinping and the Chinese government.

For this it has aroused more than one criticism the update (iOS 16.1.1) which Apple released only in China on November 9th, and which, among other things, changed some AirDrop settings related to file sharing. In summary, the new update makes it more difficult to receive videophotos and audio that come from “anyone”.

Apple claims that this update, which is essential for device security, will be released globally in 2023.

Precedence was granted to China a few days after the re-election of Xi Jinping as leader of the Communist Party of China.

It’s not the first time an Apple update has generated controversy for how it affects China. In 2021, for example, the Cupertino company decided that a new feature related to user privacy – the ability to surf the internet practically without leaving a trace – would not have been available because it was in conflict with the laws in force in the Asian country.