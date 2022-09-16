The Dragon Among Men series used to be a PlayStation exclusive, but in recent years, the series has landed on other platforms, and you can find almost every game on Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. . However, if you’re still waiting for the Nintendo Switch version, don’t count on it.

Why isn’t the “Dragon Among Men” series a Switch version?Because it does not match the positive image of the host.

Although from a hardware level and technical point of view, the Nintendo Switch can run the “Dragon Among Men” series games with ease, and it can even be played through cloud streaming similar to the recent “Evil Castle” series, but the studio is responsible for Man and executive producer Masahiro Yokoyama, however, said he is currently hesitant to port the adult series to the system.



In an interview with foreign media Gamespot, he said that Nintendo Switch has a strong family-friendly image in Japan, which is suitable for the whole family to play together, and it is very sunny and positive. The games on the Switch platform have always been basically suitable for all ages, and there are very few projects involving adult content such as violence, blood, and erotica.



The characters in the “Dragon in Man” series of games wander around the world and fight with people. All things they do are more inclined to the “underworld”, showing the dark side of “inside society”, and the story is even more telling. The lives of people in the night world in Japan. And this series of games is developed based on the concept of night world crowd and underground order. Putting the two together creates a great sense of conflict, just like the day does not understand the darkness of night, so they hope to continue to maintain the characteristics of this series. , after all, this is the direction they have always insisted on and wanted to do.



However, fans of the Dragon among Men series will soon have more underground events to look forward to. In 2023, the remakes of “Dragon in Men: Restoration Pole” and “Dragon in Men 7: The Legend of Heroes Unknown” will both be launched on PC and console platforms; “Dragon in Men 8” is planned to debut in 2024 , as the next mainline game in the series, RGG Studio will pair Kiryu Kazuma and Kasuga for a new adventure known as the “biggest yet” human-dragon story.

