Why it’s important for AI to be able to forget

Do we really want artificial intelligence to always continue to learn from the data it analyzes, or would it be useful (and right) for AI to “forget” something from time to time? This is the question, not at all philosophical, that Rita Cucchiara, professor of artificial vision at the University of Modena and Reggio Emilia, asks herself and tries to answer.

ItalianA is the Italian Tech web series that tells how artificial intelligence works through the monologues of Italy’s leading AI experts.



edited by Pier Luigi Pisa