Home » Why it’s important for AI to be able to forget
Technology

Why it’s important for AI to be able to forget

by admin
Why it’s important for AI to be able to forget

Do we really want artificial intelligence to always continue to learn from the data it analyzes, or would it be useful (and right) for AI to “forget” something from time to time? This is the question, not at all philosophical, that Rita Cucchiara, professor of artificial vision at the University of Modena and Reggio Emilia, asks herself and tries to answer.

ItalianA is the Italian Tech web series that tells how artificial intelligence works through the monologues of Italy’s leading AI experts.

edited by Pier Luigi Pisa

See also  Steam highly praised "Gundam EVOLUTION" for free online, my hunter rushed out just like the ending of Mikazuki | 4Gamers

You may also like

Nintendo Switch, Steamdeck & gaming laptop: play on...

After the old Ren shut down the 3DS...

Train travel: “It’s impressive how much Germany can...

“World Tree Labyrinth I・II・III HD Remaster” demo report...

PlayStation Showcase, svelata la console Project Q e...

Vodafone Italia appoints Lorenzo Forina Chief Commercial Officer

KONAMI Announces Metal Gear Solid Tabletop Game Re-experience...

Russian hackers claim to have taken the identity...

A Diary app will arrive on iOS 17,...

“Future Battle M” “Bounty Royale” mode returns to...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy