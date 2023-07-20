Why Meta has chosen maximum transparency for its Ai (entering Microsoft’s strategy)

In the battle over Artificial Intelligence, Meta has taken a different strategy. The release of Llama-2 confirms the intention of Mark Zuckerberg’s company to bet on Open Source to challenge its main competitors: OpenAi’s ChatGpt and Google’s Bard. Choosing to release its AI in open source is the main challenge to its competitors.

It made it available free of charge, immediately, for both researchers and companies. A challenge that personally involves Zuckerberg, but also Satya Nadella, CEO of Microsoft, who has invested tens of billions in OpenAi but in the end decided to also rely on Meta to enrich the offer to its customers on artificial intelligence. Strategy within a strategy, which may seem counterintuitive, but it’s not.

Why does Meta focus on Open Source?

Open source has been a terrain beaten by companies and developers for decades. The reason is simple. The openness of the source code allows expert or capable users to use it, it offers a large amount of data and information that derive from the tests made by each one. It helps discover bugs, fix them, and improve the product in the medium to long term.

Publishing Llama-2 with an open code on the one hand will arouse the curiosity of developers (even companies). They’ll work on it, they’ll get to grips with it, they’ll understand how it works and (the bet) will become part of their job. Furthermore, publishing the open code will allow you to see its heart, understand its technical roots, a mechanism that according to the open source philosophy helps to create trust and remove fears. And the world of artificial intelligence currently has a great need for trust, amid millennial fears and the advent of killer robots.

Album IT/Meta interview: “Artificial intelligence to build other worlds” by Bruno Ruffilli 22 March 2023

Meta aims at community action. He wants his software to be open to everyone and that the whole community of developers, companies and startups build it together. This very much reflects Mark Zuckerberg’s philosophy of innovation, who made a banner out of the need to create communities, to bring the world to collaborate so that from groups and working together something good for everyone could be born. A company motto. And a clear development director for his companies. “When software is open, more people can review it to identify and fix potential problems,” Zuckerberg said in a post on his personal Facebook page.

An open approach against the shutdowns of OpenAI and Google

Meta therefore remains on its own convictions. And that is that allowing all programmers to put their own technology to work is the best way to improve it. Until recently, most AI researchers agreed. But today neither Google nor OpenAI has the slightest intention of doing so and they have placed limits on who can have access to their technology and controls on what can be done.

The Morozov interview: “The Guarantor on ChatGpt did well. The AI ​​of Silicon Valley must be opposed on a political and philosophical level” by Arcangelo Rociola 19 April 2023

The reason? The companies say they are restricting access for security reasons, but critics say they are also trying to stifle the competition. Meta instead argues that it is in everyone’s interest to share what they are working on. “Meta has always been a big believer in open platforms and it has worked well for us as a company,” Ahmad Al-Dahle, vice president of generative AI at Meta, said in an interview.

Microsoft’s strategy: broaden the range of Ai solutions as much as possible

But there is another interesting aspect to note. Meta has chosen Microsoft as a partner. And Microsoft has invested about 10 billion dollars in one of the companies that Meta with Llama wants to directly challenge: OpenAI. An apparently self-defeating choice, but which actually confirms the plans of the company founded by Bill Gates. Become the benchmark of Ai-based software. Expand your AI product portfolio to meet market demand.

In whatever direction it will go, given that forecasts are being made at the moment but no one is quite clear what the right recipe might be. The one who will win in the end. Micorosft wants to play more games. Yesterday, the company’s shares recorded a 7% increase on Wall Street after the announcement of the partnership with Meta and the release of an enhanced version of Microsoft 365, its office platform, based on Ai and with a introductory price of $30 per month.

The Floridi debate: “ChatGpt is brutal and does not understand. But soon AI will replace humans in many jobs” by Arcangelo Rociola 22 January 2023

For companies it is an increase in costs. But if the idea that Ai is the future of enterprise passes, it will become an essential investment. And turn into an excellent source of revenue for Microsoft. If companies view AI as a necessary expense to stay competitive and increase efficiency, they may be more inclined to accept the higher costs associated with AI-enhanced services. Microsoft’s challenge now is to understand how many companies today are willing to do it.