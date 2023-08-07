Why Musk Can’t Be Trusted When He Says He Will Pay Legal Fees To Discriminated Employees (Because Of A Tweet)

Elon Musk promised that X will pay the legal costs of anyone who has been treated “unfairly” by their employer due to a tweet or a “like” on the social network which, until a few weeks ago, it was known as Twitter.

With a post published on X, the entrepreneur made an important commitment: “If you have been treated unfairly by your employer due to the publication or liking of something on this platform, we will finance your legal costs”.

If you were unfairly treated by your employer due to posting or liking something on this platform, we will fund your legal bill. No limit. Please let us know. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 6, 2023

Musk also added that “there are no limits” to the reimbursement of these expenses. In response to one of the comments on his post, the owner of X also wrote: “We will not only sue, it will be extremely loud and we will also prosecute the boards of companies.”

The entrepreneur’s claims, for now, are not reflected in the X “Help Center” that it collects the main answers to the problems that users may run into, from suspended account to privacy.

Many users have complimented Musk. “This is progress,” writes Ryan Fournier. “You are the hero of free speech,” says Sarah Ashton-Cirillo.

Right on defense of “freedom of speech” Elon Musk has built, at least initially, his plan to take over Twitter. “Since Twitter is a public square, the fact that it fails to adhere to the fundamental principles of freedom of expression is a danger to democracy,” the entrepreneur wrote shortly before formulating his offer of 44 billion dollars for the platform .

It is not clear what led Musk to expose himself so decisively on legal costs in favor of “discriminated” employees. His post, pposted at 5am last Saturdaylooks a lot like one of those utterances that the new CEO of X, Linda Yaccarinoadvised him to avoid.

Yaccarino, who recently took over from Musk as CEO of the platform, invited his boss to don’t post anything on X after three in the morning. For Yaccarino the tweets shared late at night by Musk often damage the reputation of the social network and are seen as “unprofessional”.

Musk’s promise clashes with the treatment that the entrepreneur himself has reserved, in the past, to his employees. Last November, shortly after closing the acquisition of Twitter, Musk has fired at least three engineers of the social network because they had dared to criticize the new entrepreneur online. One of these, Eric Frohnhoeferwas kicked out 24 hours after contradicting Musk on the social networking app’s performance.

Another former Twitter software engineer, Nick Morgan, was instead fired by Musk for criticizing the entrepreneur on one of the company’s Slack channels. “I think it happened because I didn’t prove myself 100% loyal to Slack – wrote Morgan in November 2022 -. I’ve heard that many others have met the same fate.”

A Sasha Solomona 34-year-old engineer who has openly criticized Musk with a tweet, and that she was fired immediately after, the New York Times dedicated a long article last December in which she told her story. Solomon was dismissed with an email – the same as many others received from Twitter employees in late 2022 – in which it was written: “Your recent behavior violated company policies”.

I hope that even my worst critics remain on Twitter, because that is what free speech means — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 25, 2022

In April 2022, after officially announcing his intention to buy the social network, Musk wrote: “I hope that even those who criticize me fiercely stay on Twitter, because this is what freedom of speech means”.

Ever since Musk broke into Twitter headquarters with a sink, officially assuming control of the company, about 80% of the employees were fired. The social network, recently renamed X, now employs around 1,500 people.

Also the guarantee of unlimited funds to secure the legal fees of “unfairly treated” employees sounds slippery. The platform that Musk intends to transform into an “everything app”, on the WeChat modelin fact, is experiencing an economically turbulent period.

Some of the fired employees, joined in a class action lawsuit, are suing Musk and the company they worked for 500 million dollars. In fact, the entrepreneur has not yet paid the due liquidation to the former employees.

Furthermore, Musk’s social network owes at least 10 million dollars to numerous small businesses that have provided services – from communication to merchandising – in recent months.

In the last months Twitter has been sued also by the company that owns the San Francisco property where the platform’s headquarters are located. Two months after the Twitter acquisition, Musk had accumulated a $136,000 debt owed to Columbia Reit-650 California.

Musk’s statement on unlimited funds for the legal fees of those who get in trouble for a tweet, or for a like on X, finally appears very similar to the one that cost the entrepreneur a fraud charge by the SEC, the agency that supervises the US financial market. The investigation into Musk began in August 2018, when the entrepreneur wrote on Twitter that he wanted to privatize Tesla and that he could count on “insured financing”.

Am considering taking Tesla private at $420. Funding secured. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 7, 2018

The trial that followed, which took place over three weeks in California, in February 2023, concluded with a unanimous jury verdict: Elon Musk was not found guilty of the economic losses that Tesla and its shareholders suffered after his infamous tweet.