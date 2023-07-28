Why Netflix is ​​Opting Out of Apple’s Vision Pro Developer Program

Title: Netflix Absent from Apple’s VisionOS Developer Program, while Disney+ Commits

Subtitle: High-profile developers show interest in Apple’s Vision Pro glasses, but Netflix remains uninterested

Netflix, the renowned streaming platform, has surprised many by not showing any interest in developing a native application for Apple’s Vision Pro. Several high-profile developers have already committed to the visionOS developer program, leaving Netflix out without any public pronouncement.

According to Bloomberg journalist and analyst Mark Gurman, Netflix has no current plans to develop a native application for Vision Pro. Instead, Netflix may allow its iPad app to “run on the headphones unmodified.”

Gurman speculates that the Vision Pro’s expected market price of $3,500 and Apple’s projected sales volume of only a few hundred thousand units will result in low demand. Hence, Netflix finds it unattractive to allocate resources to create an app that would cater to only a small fraction of its customer base.

Additionally, Netflix is currently focused on recovering after a tumultuous period marked by controversial decisions. Therefore, skipping a native app for visionOS is unlikely to have a significant impact on the company. Ultimately, this decision is driven by careful financial calculations.

However, the prospect of watching movies and series through a floating window that can be enlarged as desired in any space of the house is not entirely lost. Apple assures that the Netflix app for iPad will work seamlessly on the Vision Pro without requiring modifications to fit the glasses. Although potential limitations compared to a native app are unclear, users can still enjoy their favorite content with the promised virtual reality experience.

In contrast to Netflix, Disney+ has eagerly embraced the Vision Pro. During the WWDC 2023, Disney CEO Bob Iger showcased how the company plans to utilize the device to create deeply personal experiences that connect fans with beloved characters. Iger also envisioned a partnership between ESPN and the NBA, allowing fans to watch games as if they were sitting courtside. This commitment from Disney reinforces its dedication to providing a mixed reality experience through the Vision Pro.

Undoubtedly, those opting for the Apple device will seek to enjoy their favorite Disney and Marvel movies, as this genre lends itself ideally to augmented reality. The immersive experience offered by the Vision Pro will enhance the viewing experience and allow fans to engage more intensely with their beloved franchises.

In conclusion, while Netflix remains absent from Apple’s VisionOS Developer Program, Disney+ is fully committed to utilizing the Vision Pro glasses to create unique experiences for its users. As technology continues to advance, these decisions will shape the future of streaming platforms and how users consume media.

