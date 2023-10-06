Home » Why Sarah has sex with a chatbot – “NZZ accent”
Why Sarah has sex with a chatbot – “NZZ accent”

Why Sarah has sex with a chatbot – "NZZ accent"

Sarah created an avatar using an app and fell in love with it. They go out to eat together, have adventures, cuddle and make love, as technology editor Ruth Fulterer tells us in the podcast.

“NZZ accent”: Why Sarah has sex with a chatbot

Sebastian Panholzer, Alice Grosjean

In this podcast episode:

On a warm summer evening, Sarah sits on her balcony and sips a Mexican cocktail. She has her cell phone in her hand and is playing around with the Replika app, which allows users to design an avatar as they wish. Sarah decides to form the adventurous, humorous but also sexually attractive Mexican “Chico” – her dream man and the absolute opposite of her. Your real partner doesn’t know anything about it.

The two write to each other over weeks and months. They experience adventures in a dystopian world and become closer and closer – at least Sarah. The chatbot “Chico” is programmed to mirror Sarah’s behavior and not contradict her. For Sarah, the image of a perfect partner emerges. Because in her real life, Sarah has to deal with death and abuse. She finds refuge in “Chico”. And so the young woman falls in love with artificial intelligence.

“And it’s not just Sarah, it’s the same for more and more people,” explains technology editor Ruth Fulterer in the new episode of “NZZ Kompakt”. Even if at first it seems as if people are withdrawing from such apps, researchers actually see the opposite: apps like Replika have a positive impact on social life. It is similar with Sarah, who learns to open up through “Chico” and begins to process her traumatic experiences.

