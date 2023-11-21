Why Spaniards change their mobile phone every two years

The battery is the first reason for changing to a new device in Spain

The Spanish Organization of Consumers and Users (OCU) revealed that citizens of this European nation usually change their mobile phone every two or three years, in some cases out of necessity, while in others, simply to embrace a new technology.

A belief that is especially established in Spain due to a commercial policy from 15 years ago, when operators subsidized or even gave away phones in exchange for permanence.

Furthermore, it coincided with a time in which many other technical factors converged that prompted people to change their mobile phone every so often, because practically every year enough new features were included to justify a renewal. While its price was not as high as that of current devices.

However, all these factors have changed and according to the OCU, Spaniards usually change their mobile phone due to failures such as battery problems, obsolete operating systems, or screen damage.

In most cases, these items break within three years and this damage is rarely included in the warranty, so most people do not repair because they believe that doing so will be too expensive.

This drastically shortens the useful life of mobile phones, which should be designed to last as long as possible, no less than 5 years, which is what 70% of those surveyed expect.

Batteries are the main weak point of these devices. Sometimes, they break down because we have not treated them well; but it also occurs due to its manufacture in lithium, a component that degrades over time due to the charging and discharging action itself.

Because it produces chemical reactions that deteriorate and reduce its capacity little by little.

And although this problem is not new, before they could be changed easily, while now it is not so simple because they are integrated into the devices.

To prevent the battery from being the cause of users getting rid of their cell phones prematurely, the European Union has approved a new smartphone eco-design standard, which states that:

– Smartphones without a removable battery must withstand more than 1,000 complete charge and discharge cycles without losing more than 20% of their initial capacity.

– If the device allows you to change the battery easily, the standard is lowered to 800 cycles.

– In any case, the batteries must be available for repair for 7 years from the sale of the product.

– As they are “complete” cycles, that is, a discharge from 100% of the battery to 0% is taken into account, and it is established that 200 cycles correspond to 1 year.

Regarding the operating system, the regulation provides that smartphones receive updates for 5 years from the time the last device is sold.

And regarding the screens, it establishes a minimum resistance to shocks to prevent broken screens from being a factor in premature replacement of the phone.

Although unfortunately, it is established that all smartphones can withstand only 45 drops from 1 meter high onto a metal surface.

Extending the number of years of smartphone use is very important to reduce the already high digital ecological footprint and mitigate the fact that, every time we buy a new mobile phone, we are reducing the total number of devices available in the future.

To do this, we must:

– Do not expose the mobile phone to high temperatures, especially in summer, because it could heat up to levels higher than those recommended by the manufacturer and damage some components.

– It is advisable to use fast charging only when you are in a hurry, because it leads to further battery degradation. Some devices integrate optimized or smart charging options.

– Uninstalling apps that are not used is key, because the more loaded the phone is, the slower it may seem to work. Sometimes a factory reset can be very effective in getting rid of what you no longer use.

– Deleting duplicate or unnecessary photos and videos is key to saving space on your device.

– Use a case and a screen protector to keep your phone safe from breakage.

Share this: Facebook

X

