Why the body of the Cybertruck is the main cause of the continuous delays of Tesla

Why the body of the Cybertruck is the main cause of the continuous delays of Tesla

This time the attack on Tesla comes from his majesty the New York Times which reveals a background on the reasons that are delaying the debut of the famous Cybertruck, now expected for 2024. All the problems would be linked to the enormous difficulty of producing the bodywork in brushed and unpainted stainless steel. An aesthetic trick used up to now only by the DeLorean (to be clear, the car from the film Back to the Future) which saw the light thanks to the experience of Giorgetto Giugiaro – who designed it – and of Lotus – who built it. But we’re talking about an aluminum body, not stainless steel. And, by the way, in the first series the DeLorean was sold without a guarantee due to the large number of defects in the car.

For the Cybertruck it’s a different matter: the aim is to produce hundreds of miles of specimens and, above all, Musk, as usual, doesn’t want anyone’s help. He thinks he’s the world leader in technology and does everything in house. “At Tesla – explains Raj Rajkumar, professor of engineering at Carnegie Mellon University – they think they can solve any problem and not have to learn from anyone else. And then they get stuck in a corner.”

Hence the disaster: four years of postponements, the Stock Exchange pawing, customers losing their patience and the car world mocking Tesla. We are on the brink of disaster. But Musk, as usual, carries on.

However, the problems seem insurmountable because stainless steel is very expensive to produce. Furthermore, its tendency to revert to its original shape means that it cannot be stamped onto fenders and other parts as easily as the (more flexible) steel used by most automakers.

And that’s not all: steel also requires special welding techniques. Without forgetting that in crash tests such a car would be penalized greatly because while the steel used in most cars is designed to crumple in the event of an accident (absorbing energy and protecting the passengers), stainless steel does not crumple so easily, exposing passengers to greater force of impact. How will it end? Tesla as usual does not give up and carries on with his future project.

