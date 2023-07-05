Why the “Holy Grail” of e-mobility is still a long way off

Yesterday Toyota announced a breakthrough in solid state batteries (SSD) (we reported). A new manufacturing process promises powerful batteries that are half the size and half the cost of the conventional batteries used today. The hype is correspondingly high – but what is the truth about the new miracle battery? And when will our cars actually drive 1,500 kilometers on one battery charge?

“Between hope and hype” was the headline in the Financial Times about Toyota’s solid state batteries. The so-called “solid-state battery technology” basically has the potential to eradicate the known weaknesses of current batteries (lithium ions). The batteries can store much more energy, making them smaller without sacrificing range. And they can be charged very quickly without getting hot, making them much safer. Toyota alone plans to invest more than $35 billion in electric cars by the end of the decade, about half of which will go into battery research and development.

What is a solid state battery?

Solid state batteries refer to a design in which both electrodes, i.e. anode and cathode, are made of solid material. They have long been regarded as the holy grail of the battery world because they promise higher energy density combined with a very long service life and a high level of safety (e.g. in the event of temperature fluctuations). Solid states replace the liquid electrolyte with a solid electrolyte using lithium metal at the anode instead of graphite, which is the current standard in lithium-ion batteries.

Toyota expects its EV powered by solid-state batteries to have a range of 1,200 km – more than double the range of its current EV – and a charging time of 10 minutes or less. According to Keiji Kaita, who heads Toyota’s research center, the size, cost and weight of batteries could be halved. “With both our liquid and solid-state batteries, we are aiming to drastically change the situation that makes current batteries too big, too heavy and too expensive,” says Kaita. “In terms of potential, we’re going to try to halve all those factors.” Sounds good?

Still in the early stages

It can also be, but despite all the hype, the technology is still in its infancy. Toyota expects to be able to implement the technology in a vehicle by 2027. A commercialized version of the new batteries is not expected to be installed in hybrid cars until 2025 at the earliest and then in pure electric cars in 2027. However: Many battery revolutions that have been announced have come to nothing in recent years, and some experts are also having doubts about the planned schedule. There should still be some problems: The biggest challenge for the developers of solid-state batteries is to create a firm contact between the electrodes – in which the lithium ions are stored – and the electrolytes, which facilitate the movement between the electrodes, explains the FT. Solid-state batteries would also need to operate at a certain pressure “to perform optimally,” which still poses a technological challenge for manufacturers.

Solid-state battery: The super battery for e-cars still needs a few years

Expensive manufacture of solid state batteries

Then there is the price component: the production of solid state batteries is still significantly more expensive than conventional battery systems. The resulting costs depend not only on the raw materials, but also “on the investments in manufacturing processes and tools,” as PV Magazine writes. To a certain extent, however, it would be possible to use the equipment in existing lithium-ion factories to produce SSBs – although this could also be in the billions.

The good news: the competition is getting bigger. Toyota itself promises a certain technological lead, but is already taking a two-pronged approach: The car manufacturer not only relies on solid-state batteries, but also “further breakthroughs” can be expected with liquid lithium-ion batteries.

From hype to beacon of hope?

But speaking of competition: More and more car manufacturers are focusing on the development of solid-state cells, BMW, for example, wants to start this year. Nissan has already presented a prototype battery system in Japan, and the first vehicle with this technology is to follow in 2028. Startups like QuantumScape (we reported), which is backed by Volkswagen, for example, have also developed solid-state battery technology.

In addition to car manufacturers, Dyson, known for vacuum cleaners and air purifiers, is also researching solid state batteries. Samsung, SKI and LG also want to bring the first SSB onto the market before 2030. It is quite possible that the hype will actually become a beacon of hope for e-mobility (and all other areas that need powerful batteries).

Toyota announces the big breakthrough in solid state batteries

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

