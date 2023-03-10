A new beauty filter that suggests a flawless look is going viral on Tiktok. But being confronted with the perfect version of yourself can be detrimental, especially to young people.
Big eyes, smooth skin and full lips – beauty filters are an integral part of the short video platform Tiktok. The idea of using software to influence appearance is not new. But a new filter called “Bold Glamour” is taking the amazing makeover of faces to the extreme, disrupting the web. With just one click, the filter conjures up flawless make-up, emphasizes cheekbones, turns a hooked nose into a snub nose, puffs up lips and more. The unusual thing: it looks more realistic than ever before.