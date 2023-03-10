Home Technology Why the hype surrounding Tiktok’s “Bold Glamor” filter is so dangerous
Technology

by admin
A new beauty filter that suggests a flawless look is going viral on Tiktok. But being confronted with the perfect version of yourself can be detrimental, especially to young people.

real or fake? The “Bold Glamor” filter applies make-up effects to every face – and it’s shockingly realistic.

Screenshots Tiktok

Big eyes, smooth skin and full lips – beauty filters are an integral part of the short video platform Tiktok. The idea of ​​using software to influence appearance is not new. But a new filter called “Bold Glamour” is taking the amazing makeover of faces to the extreme, disrupting the web. With just one click, the filter conjures up flawless make-up, emphasizes cheekbones, turns a hooked nose into a snub nose, puffs up lips and more. The unusual thing: it looks more realistic than ever before.

