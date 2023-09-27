Why the topics of leadership and strategy are closely linked

The right strategy has always been the key to a company’s success. Managers should therefore pay particular attention to the topic.

Digitalization and New Work are no longer just trendy terms, but rather decisive factors for the success of a company. Digitalization has radically changed the way companies operate and interact with their customers, while the concept of New Work has redefined the expectations and demands of employees from their work environment.

With so much change in such a short time, managers need a clear, future-oriented strategy. They face the challenge of integrating both technological innovations and the human aspects of the modern workplace into their planning. Without a solid strategy, companies risk being overtaken by competitors and losing key talent.

Or to put it another way: the right strategy ultimately makes the difference between progress and standstill.

Strategy as a compass in uncertain times

A strategy is often referred to as a compass that shows the direction, especially in uncertain times. This metaphor is nice, but it ignores the fact that a compass is only helpful if there is someone who knows how to read and interpret it.

This is where the topic of leadership enters the stage. An effective leader not only understands their company’s strategy inside and out, but also knows how to apply it in day-to-day operations and communicate it to the team.

Leadership combined with a clear strategy makes it possible to act proactively instead of just reacting to changes. While strategy sets the vision and course, leaders ensure the team stays motivated and working in the right direction. Together they form the backbone of any successful business in today’s complex and uncertain business world. It is the combination of strategic planning and effective leadership that enables companies to not only survive change, but also harness it and take advantage of it.

Goals, resources and leadership

The corporate world is all about goals. Whether it’s about maximizing profits, becoming a market leader or making a positive social impact, clearly defined goals are at the heart of every organization. But simply setting these goals is only the first step. A clear strategy shows the path to achieving it and determines how resources such as time, money, people and technology can be used most efficiently.

This is where the principle of leadership comes into play. An effective leader not only has an understanding of strategic direction, but also has the ability to convincingly communicate the company’s vision and strategy. It ensures that all team resources and efforts flow in a common direction. In other words, while strategy sets the course, leadership enables the entire team to stay on that course and stay motivated.

The optimal use of resources also depends heavily on managers. A strong leader recognizes where investment is most needed, which projects are a priority, and how best to utilize talent within the team. Linking strategy and leadership not only ensures efficient resource allocation, but also maximizes the likelihood of success.

Strategic thinking can be learned

Strategy is not just a buzzword or an annual exercise in large conference rooms. It is the backbone of every successful business. It is essential for leaders to invest time and resources in developing, communicating and executing a clear and coherent strategy. This is the only way they can ensure that their company not only survives, but also continues to grow in today’s complex business world.

