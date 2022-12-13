Of the thousands of news announced for Twitter and then postponed, cancelled, revised, one really did arrive in the end. The paid blue check has been available since Monday 12 December, which seems to have become the basis of the rebirth of the social network after the acquisition by Elon Musk. This will most likely not be the case, given the small number of users who today have a blue check, and the new owner will have to invent something else to make money with Twitter and get back the 44 billion of the purchase price, but in the meantime this seems to be the first stage towards a revised and corrected version of the social network.

The main feature of Twitter Blue will be adding a blue checkmark to the profiles of users who sign up. Twitter briefly rolled out this feature last month, but pulled it out following serious identity issues: anyone could pretend to be anyone else. This time Twitter claims to have taken some precautions that should limit the phenomenon: a verified phone number will be required to receive the blue check. A review process also appears to exist, but the details are unclear. Also, if you change your Twitter account, display name, or profile photo, the blue check will be removed until your account is reviewed again.

The tricolor tick

To distinguish Twitter Blue subscribers from other official accounts, the social network has stated that it will use check marks in other colors, as we anticipated. “Government and Multilateral Accounts” will get a gray checkmark. The golden check for companies is being launched, while the gray one will arrive “in the course of the week”.

The Twitter Blue subscription will also offer support for editing tweets and “early access” to other “select new features”. In the future, Twitter Blue will also allow you to post longer, higher definition (1080p) videos. Twitter also says that replies from Twitter Blue accounts will “be prioritized” in mentions and searches. Subscribers “will also see half of the advertisements.” Again, these are features that the company says are “coming soon.”

Meanwhile, Musk has confirmed that he intends to increase the maximum length of tweets: from the current 280 characters to 4,000, a radical change for Twitter, which would thus give up the element that has characterized the social network most since its inception. There’s no word yet on when this change will roll out, and it’s unclear whether longer tweets will be available to everyone or just Twitter Blue subscribers.

It’s still only available in 5 countries to start but we will be rapidly expanding to other countries, it’s top of mind for the team. Step one, get the core product features launched. Step two, expand regions where it’s available for purchase. — Esther Crawford ? (@esthercrawford) December 10, 2022

In five countries

The debut of Twitter Blue (in only five countries, for now: USA, Canada, Australia, New Zealand and the United Kingdom) marks the end of a controversy that inflamed the tech world a few days ago. Musk had reproached Apple for imposing a sort of tax on in-app purchases, which according to him would have no reason to exist. The usual charge of loyalists followed, who defended freedom of thought, speech, entrepreneurial initiative by siding alongside Musk and against Apple. Capitalism versus capitalism, in short, with the people cheering on the hero who finally launched himself against the pre-established system. Small detail, the revolutionary is the richest man in the world, who tries to become even richer.

What will happen in a year?

Tim Cook met him, explained the rules of the App Store to him well, and so today Musk comes up with a solution that seems Solomonic but instead is inexplicable. Twitter Blue costs $8 if you buy it on the Twitter site, and $11 if you buy it in the app: but only for those with an iPhone. On Android, however, the price is unchanged, even if the Play Store adopts exactly the same rules as Apple. Beyond the inequality, the curiosity to understand what will happen in a year remains: the percentage that Apple withholds on transactions (only if the company invoices more than a million dollars from in-app purchases) is 30% for the first 12 months, but drops to 15% for longer periods. So will Musk drop the price of Twitter Blue for iOS to $9.2 after the first year? Who can tell.

The accusation

The first effect of Musk’s move is clear: a finger pointed at Apple and its App Store policy. Nothing new, given that other apps have been referring to external pages or links for the purchase of content for some time and thus collect the total of the transactions, bypassing Apple’s system. In 2015, for example, Spotify asked its subscribers for $12.99 a month through the app or $9.99 on the site: and it’s no coincidence that the music streaming platform was among the most active in denouncing the commercial policy of the App Store, bringing Apple before the EU Commission. Epic Games did the same in 2020: it didn’t end well, with Fortnite developers forced to pay 30% of the proceeds for iOS app sales, as per the contract. In return, the Northern California court issued a permanent injunction in October 2021 requiring Apple to allow apps to have buttons, external links or other calls to action that direct customers to purchase mechanisms outside of the app. platform.

Netflix and others have solved it with less fuss: the subscription can only be paid for on the site, so all transactions take place outside Apple’s platform.

Side effects

There are several similar cases, however this time it could also be Cupertino to gain from the fuss raised by Musk: never before is it clear that an alternative to app payments exists, that the so-called Apple Tax can be circumvented, remaining perfectly within the rules and without not even make the user experience that much worse. And denying those who interpret Apple’s predominant position on its platforms as a monopoly; Tim Cook may lose us in image, but he will be able to bring Twitter Blue as a school case before the judges.

Indeed, he will also be able to say that the subscription through Apple’s system has some advantages, including that of not having to share billing and payment information directly with Twitter.