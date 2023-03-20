Home Technology Why there are super rich people
Why there are super rich people

The website Pudding is known for its clever and beautiful visual storytelling. I particularly like this article with illustrations and interactive graphics. He illustrates the so-called yard sale model from economics: an attempt to explain economic injustice purely mathematically. The search for a natural law of inequality, so to speak. Imagine a flea market in which all participants trade with each other. If you have more money available in the initial situation, you can also bet more in absolute terms – and thus win more money, even if you win just as often as a poorer person who starts the “game” (i.e. life as an economic subject) with less money . In addition, the initially richer can accept losses better. The longer the game runs, the more ends up with the rich. The thesis: that there are super-rich is inevitable (unless it is consistently redistributed).

The theory is controversial, but it helps to understand the basic principle: if you can invest more, you will earn more in the long run with normal returns – and significantly so. Worth reading for everyone who is interested in unusual ideas on the background of inequality.

