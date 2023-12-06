Why USB-C iPhone cables cost over $150

The European Union’s recent decision to establish USB-C as a mandatory standard for all cell phones sold in member countries has prompted Apple to adapt its range of cables. Apple has begun its global transition to USB-C connections for its devices and has put some models of this accessory on sale at varied prices, with the highest priced cable costing $159.

One of the newly available cables, the Thunderbolt 4 Pro, is equipped with USB type C inputs on both ends and has a 3-meter extension. The increased price of this cable is partially due to its technical complexity. Experts have revealed that the cable contains advanced components and a “small computer” inside its connector, as well as special protections against electrical fluctuations.

An analysis revealed that the Thunderbolt cable is capable of transferring information at speeds of up to 40 gigabytes per second, thanks to a chip located in the center of the connector. Additionally, the cable design also includes strict reliability certifications and protections against electrical incidents.

Comparing the Thunderbolt cable to lower-priced accessories, it’s evident that the higher price is justified by the superior components, protections, and performance. Additionally, Apple offers different versions of the cable with varying lengths and features, allowing users to choose based on their specific needs.

In addition to Apple’s range of cables, the switch to USB-C is beneficial for users, as it increases compatibility between devices and reduces limitations on accessory options. While the transition may be an adjustment for some users, it ultimately offers greater flexibility and convenience, both within the Apple ecosystem and outside of it.