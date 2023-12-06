Why USB-C iPhone cables cost over $150

The European Union’s establishment of the USB-C cable as the mandatory standard for all cell phones sold in member countries has prompted Apple to adapt its range of cables. As a result, Apple has begun a global transition to USB-C connections for its devices and has put a range of accessories on sale with varied prices, with the highest-priced cable being the Thunderbolt 4 Pro at $159.

The Thunderbolt 4 Pro, which is available for sale in the Apple virtual store, features USB-C inputs on both ends and a 3-meter extension. The high price of this cable is attributed to its technical and design complexity, as revealed by experts who conducted tests and analyses on the product. Adam Savage, known for the television program “MythBusters,” emphasized the advanced components and high-level technicality of the cable, further highlighting its status as a high-end product.

A detailed analysis uncovered that the Thunderbolt cable contains a “small computer” inside its connector and is equipped with a miniature motherboard, multiple components, and up to two independent power sources. The cable is designed to transfer information from one end to the other at speeds of up to 40 gigabytes per second and is equipped with a chip that manages the flow of information, ensuring high performance.

Additionally, the cable features special protections against electrical fluctuations and complies with strict reliability certifications, contributing to its final cost. The comparison of the Thunderbolt cable with lower-priced accessories revealed the superior quality and performance of the Apple product.

Apple offers three different versions of the Thunderbolt 4 cable, ranging from one meter to three meters, each with varying prices. The cables differ in terms of data transfer speed and charging speed, catering to different user needs.

The transition to USB-C connections is a beneficial change for users, as it enhances compatibility between devices and opens up more options for accessories. This shift reflects a significant move towards standardization in the field of technology, offering users increased convenience and flexibility in their choice of accessories.

