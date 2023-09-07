why use it and how to find the right one

Il HDMI cable (or High-Definition Multimedia Interface) is a high-definition multimedia interface that allows you to transfer, using a special small cable, both audio and video digital data from a source (which can be a computer, a console, a multimedia player, a PC monitor or even a satellite decoder, Blu-ray player, etc.) to a receiving device, such as a TV screen.

Since it was launched on the market in 2004, HDMI has become the predominant standard in audiovisual connections, thanks to its ease of use and its affordable price.

What is the HDMI cable for and how is it used?

As mentioned earlier, an HDMI cable allows for view both audio and video content in high definition on a screen equipped with an HDMI port.

Using it is very simple: generally, in fact, just connect the two ends of the cable into the ports of the devices to be connected. Sometimes, however, it is also necessary to perform additional operations. For example, if you want to associate the PC to the television, you also need to set the right channel (usually just select HDMI 1 or 2 with the remote control).

In other cases, however, it is necessary to provide for the display device or source configuration, to make sure the resolution and audio are set correctly. At the end of use, then, just disconnect the cable from the devices to break the connection.

How to choose the right HDMI cable

Before purchasing the HDMI cable, there are several factors to consider. First, one must distinguish between the male and female cables. In the first case, these are cables that must be inserted inside the door, for example to be connected between the transmitting device and the screen, while the female cable is the one in which the connector can be inserted. Usually, this second type can be chosen to extend a short HDMI cable.

Another detail to take into account concerns the length of the cable, to be evaluated based on the connection to be made and taking into consideration the distance between the source and the receiving unit. Based on these factors, it is possible to opt for cables 1-2 meters long or, on the contrary, very long, up to 20 meters. Generally, however, the most common is the 10m HDMI cable.

In any case, the signal transmission is not disturbed and therefore it is possible to obtain the same image quality regardless of the length of the cable, especially by choosing a HDMI 2.1 cable high-speed, which is the best solution for video source connections.

Again, if you plan on hooking up a high-definition television, it may be worthwhile to opt for one 4k HDMI cablei.e. with a refresh rate of 60Hz or higher.

Different types of HDMI cable

They exist on the market different types of HDMI cables. In fact, they can integrate different connectors according to the type of device to be connected, the type of resolution and the possible presence of 3D content, and have specific characteristics.

The standard model, for example, is for connecting 1080i or 720p sources, but doesn’t support 1080p; the standard one with ethernet adds network connection; the High Speed ​​one has a higher bandwidth to manage the Full HD image (also available in the “with Ethernet” version to support the network), while the Standard Automotive Cable is used to connect devices in cars.

In conclusion, it is possible to mention theHDMI Arc (Audio Return Channel, or audio return channel) which also allows you to insert another device between the source and the source, such as a sound bar between the DVD player and the TV, without having to use additional cables.

Article navigation