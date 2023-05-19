In the future, wind turbines will be located on two percent of the German land area. But they will no longer look like a wind turbine twenty years ago. What needs to be done to ensure that the electricity harvest is good.

Zinitially it’s just numbers games. It begins with the 80th. Measured as a percentage, this is how high the share of regeneratively generated electricity in Germany’s total demand should be in 2030, in 2022 it was around 50. Since biomass combustion and hydropower can hardly be increased, only sun and wind remain, The Federal Government has set expansion targets. For wind power from the North and Baltic Seas it is 30 gigawatts, but that’s not enough.

According to the Renewable Energy Sources Act, there should be 115 gigawatts on land, if you take into account the current level of around 58 gigawatts and deduct the expected dismantling of old systems, you get an increase of seven to nine gigawatts per year, which the Chancellor boldly stated translated four to five systems daily. We did the math and came up with a value of 4.9 plants, but only if work does not rest on Sundays.