Wikipedia for Greentech: Pink Elements is set to become the world’s largest environmental database

Missing facts: Despite the ongoing climate crisis, there is still only selective information about water and air quality. The German ClimateTech pioneer Michael Hank wants to change that with his new project Pink Elements.

According to the Handelsblatt, a kind of Wikipedia of environmental data should be created – secured by blockchain technology. In the next step, the platform is to be equipped with interfaces for connecting sensors in order to integrate real-time data.

Data on air and water quality via AI

The authors retain ownership of the data. You can also specify what fee prospects should pay for using their data. Fees are paid in Pink Token, a micropayment system within the platform. 97 percent of the payment goes to the data provider, the rest to Pink Elements.

Wikipedia of environmental data using through blockchain

Ideally, according to the entrepreneur, data on air quality, for example, should be supplied automatically to fire alarms. Many devices are already able to do this. With the help of artificial intelligence, forecasts can then be made. .

