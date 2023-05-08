Wild boar as a PFAS trap | hot online

Wild boar as a PFAS trap



The express deliveries that Jana Rupp received from time to time at the Leipzig Environmental Research Center UFZ in 2020 basically contained a delicacy: wild boar liver on dry ice, well insulated and packaged. But the pieces of liver served no culinary purpose. “We wanted to find out whether the wild boar is suitable as a terrestrial bioindicator for exposure to the perennial chemicals PFAS, in a similar way to some fish species for exposure to pollutants in water bodies,” says the doctoral student. In many regions of Germany it is still unknown whether and to what extent a site is contaminated.

For the study on the detection of PFAS (per- and polyfluorinated alkyl substances) fluorochemicals, in which researchers from the DVGW Water Technology Center in Karlsruhe were also involved, the team chemically analyzed liver samples from wild boars from different regions and combined the determined “PFAS fingerprint” with analysis data compared from soil samples. The results can be read in the journal Science of the Total Environment.

Controversy over PFAS in the EU

The study hits a nerve, because there is a lot of controversy about PFAS at the moment. On the one hand, the fluorochemicals are found in countless products. Above all, they ensure surfaces to which nothing sticks, for example in the Teflon pan, in bicycle chain grease, burger paper or weather jackets. But they are also found in batteries or loudspeaker membranes and are used in the semiconductor industry, in electroplating and in heat pumps.

However, since the fluorochemicals are not only useful but also virtually indestructible, they continue to accumulate in the environment from products and factories. They can now be found practically everywhere in the world, in many places in alarmingly high doses. Virtually everyone has potentially harmful PFAS in their blood. In February, the EU Commission presented a proposal for a ban on the entire group of substances, which includes more than 10,000 different substances, with the industry lobbying against it. A final version is not expected until 2025 at the earliest.

PFAS samples from three regions

Monitoring is now indispensable for PFAS regulation of any kind. This is where the deep-frozen express deliveries to Jana Rupp come into play. They contained pieces of liver from 50 wild boar from three different regions: one at an industrial site in southern Germany that did not want to be named in the study, another near Rastatt in Baden-Württemberg, where for many years paper sludge contaminated with PFAS had been spread on fields as compost. The third region is in north-eastern Germany, where no PFAS damage has been reported to date.

On a laboratory table, the researcher cut the reddish-brown pieces of liver with a scalpel like doner kebab into small shreds for her own analyzes and those of the project partner. The samples were specifically tested there for 66 different PFAS. The UFZ team also determined the amount of unknown precursor substances that can transform into the known, long-lived PFAS representatives in the environment or in the body.

This works with the still young TOP Assay method. The precursor substances are oxidized to so-called fluorocarbon acids, which are then analyzed and recorded as a total value. From this value, the researchers can draw conclusions about the total dose of the precursor substances originally contained.

Wild boars as PFAS collectors

Finally, the team compared the analysis data from the liver samples with those from soil samples from the same regions and found many similarities. “At the industrial site, an older, now banned chemical dominated that has not been used there for many years,” reports Rupp. But the newer substitutes, also from the PFAS group, were found. In the region contaminated by paper sludge and at the comparison site, on the other hand, it was almost exclusively older representatives of the substance group.

“The comparison proves that wild boar liver is suitable as a bioindicator for PFAS contamination in the terrestrial environment,” says Thorsten Reemtsma, who heads the “Analytics Department” at the UFZ. Many local contaminations in Germany are still undiscovered, also because the analytical effort using soil samples is far too complex. “With the liver of the wild boar, the contaminated areas can be located and delimited much more easily.”

One of the reasons for this is that wild boars act as collectors for environmental contamination from a wide variety of sources in their territory. They are often at the top of the food chain, eating mice, frogs, snails and worms, which in turn are already contaminated with PFAS, digging in potentially contaminated soil with their snouts, drinking from water bodies and puddles.

Dangerously high concentrations

In the pig’s body, the chemicals are mainly concentrated in the liver, because they stick particularly well to the proteins in the organ. The PFAS doses in wild boar liver are therefore so high that they can be analyzed without time-consuming enrichment steps. “In other media, the concentrations of individual PFAS are often at or below the detection limit,” says Jana Rupp.

According to the study, all liver samples contained PFAS concentrations in the three-digit micrograms per kilogram range, even in the comparison region. Nevertheless, the quantities in Rastatt and at the industrial site were significantly higher. The peak value comes from the industrial region and was more than one milligram per kilogram of liver. “These are all quantities that should worry us,” says Rupp. For comparison: For drinking water, contamination with certain PFAS in the millionth of a milligram range on one kilogram of water is considered to be of concern. Rupp recommends avoiding wild boar liver as a delicacy.

Last but not least, the fact that the animals are not only found in Germany, but worldwide speaks in favor of wild boars as PFAS bioindicators. “And they are hunted everywhere. So it’s not only in Germany that you can get a good overview of where PFAS hotspots are for this animal species,” says Rupp.

PFAS monitoring still a thing of the future

However, before the method becomes standard, it still needs to be optimized. “For example, we don’t yet know how many wild boars are needed from a region to obtain meaningful values. There are sometimes large fluctuations between the animals,” admits Rupp. In addition, it is important to reduce the number of PFAS target substances so that the effort remains as low as possible.

Whether and when wild boar liver will be used for routine PFAS monitoring is not only unclear for this reason. The legislature is also asked. There are currently no requirements to take a closer look at unsuspicious places.



(Older brother)

