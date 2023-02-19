3
- “Wild Heart” PC first fell into the quagmire of negative reviews Players: All kinds of frame drops are simply large-scale paid public beta udn game corner
- [Evaluation]”WILD HEARTS Wild Hearts” free setting of camp facilities + a variety of mechanisms to fight monsters UNWIRE.HK
- “WILD HEARTS” Steam has mostly negative reviews, the official announcement will be improved, if you want to get it, you have to wait Hong Kong Mobile Game Network
- “Wild Heart” was released on the first day of Steam, most of the negative reviews were poor, the screen performance was poor, and the players were pissed off: large-scale paid public beta ETtoday Game Cloud
- On the first day of Steam, most of the reviews were negative. “Heart of the Wild” had frequent frame drop and stuttering problems, but some people were very happy to play “Fortnite” 4Gamers
- View full story on Google News