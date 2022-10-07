EA Originals and Koei Tecmo will cooperate and form an alliance, and the action hunting game “Wild Hearts” (Wild Hearts) developed by Omega Force Studio released a 7-minute trailer today (6).

“Wild Heart” is a hunting and fighting action game. Players have to play the role of a hunter in the Eastern Kingdom and use their weapons and all the tools at hand to face the “beasts” that are integrated with the environment. In the video, you can see the real screen of one player to three players who challenge the transformed beast “Mountain Cetacean” together.

In addition to knives, umbrellas, crutches and other weapons, there are also various black technologies of the Eastern Kingdom, such as making the beasts collide with doors that cause dizziness, short-range wooden aircraft that allow hunters to attack from the air, Catapults that are directly attacked by beasts, etc.

Heart of the Wild will be available globally on February 17, 2023, on PlayStation, Xbox, Steam, Epic Games Store and EA Origin.