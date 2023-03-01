The hunting and fighting game “Wild Hearts” (Wild Hearts), developed by Omega Force Studio and published by EA Originals, has received a lot of criticism for game optimization issues after the PC version was launched, but the optimization issues aside, the game itself The content and gameplay are still favored and affirmed by many players.

Further reading: On the first day of Steam, most of the reviews were negative. “Heart of the Wild” had frequent frame drops and stuttering problems, but some people were very happy to play “Fortnite”

As for hunting-themed co-op games, it’s hard not to mention the Monster Hunter series, which has both popularity and gameplay. Therefore, the author will sort out the differences between this game and the Monster Hunter series after clearing the game, and analyze them. The core “network” system in the game points out the advantages and disadvantages of various aspects at the same time, so that everyone can better consider whether to enter the pit.

Difficulty design and content length

Due to the news before the game was launched, there are only a dozen types of beasts in this game. I believe that many players will be very worried about the lack of game content or the short length of the game.

The author played for about 45 hours to clear the level, but this is a situation where there are some materials and single-player hunting. If you are a player who mainly plays bow and arrow, or a player with regular teammates, the clearance speed will be much faster, maybe 35 hours You can pass through the left and right.

In terms of the difficulty design of this work, if you only play the main line all the way, you can handle it with a little familiarity before the 3-star monsters, but when facing 4-star or 5-star monsters such as Rakshasa or Lan Jinhu At that time, you will clearly feel that if you don’t increase the strength of the equipment a little, it is easy to be killed in seconds or the damage is too low.

After the main story is cleared, the “Grassy” Beast System will be opened, that is, a higher-strength 7-star Beast will be released. Hunting the Beast can get “Phantom Orbs”, and Magic Beads can be used to make appearances, because the drop rate It is relatively low, so it takes several games to make an appearance.

When clearing the customs, I only learned about 60% of the network system, and the equipment is at most one of the weapons that graduated from one of the genres. In addition to the equipment, this work also needs to prepare amulets of various abilities, so after clearing the customs, you can farm them. Nothing less.

Differences from Monster Hunter

First of all, it is very important and easily misunderstood. Although this game and Monster Hunter are both hunting and fighting games, in terms of combat, the attack speed of the beast is fast and the range of moves is large. It is difficult to dodge the attack by simply moving. Because the tumbling invincibility frame is longer, players generally use the tumbling invincibility frame to avoid attacks, which also makes the combat experience more biased towards soul games than the Monster Hunter series.

This work supports up to 3 people to hunt in teams. The beast has a dynamic strength setting, that is, the strength of the beast is adjusted according to the number of players. Compared with single-player hunting, the overall mechanism of the game encourages players to form a team.

For example, when a teammate falls to the ground, the player can help the teammate get up as long as they are near the teammate who has fallen to the ground. However, as the number of times the teammate falls to the ground increases, the time to be rescued will become shorter and shorter.

There are a total of 8 types of weapons in this work. The distinction between weapons is sufficient and full of depth. The experience of playing is different, but the only weapon judged by GP (Guard point) is the blade umbrella, which is very important for GP. For lovers, it will be quite a pity part.

There is no sharpness mechanism for weapons, so there is no need to sharpen the knife during battle. The bows and hand cannons of long-range weapons have no ammunition quantity mechanism, and there are no special ammunition types. The required skyline is enough, and the overall battle rhythm feels faster.

In this work, the giant monsters hunted by players are called “beasts”. There are not many types of beasts, only about a dozen, and some of them just changed their appearance and attributes, and added a few more corresponding attributes. For example, crows have black entangled crow and white entangled crow, and apes have purgatory ape and pure land ape. However, the transformation beasts are quite unique, and facing different transformation beasts requires a high learning cost. There’s a fair amount of satisfaction in knowing the Beast’s attack pattern and defeating it.

At the beginning of the game, there is a follower “Fu Sang” similar to Ai Lumao. In addition to the general output, Fu Sang will also provide players with a line of sky. When the player’s HP is too low or is attacked, Fu Sang will Turn on the ability to taunt and attract the attention of the beast. Overall, it is a follower with a strong sense of presence.

Although Monster Hunter has various “notes” that can be collected on the map, because it does not affect the intensity of the battle, it is essentially an element that is not forced to be collected at all. However, in this work, there are 50 mourning parts and 6 More than one talisman can be collected.

Collecting Fusang Parts is not only used to strengthen the ability of Fusang itself, but also affects the upper limit of the number of Skylines that players can carry, which has a great impact on the battle;

Talismans are equipment with unique effects, and basically they must be collected for equipping. This semi-forced collection of elements may be quite a headache for players who don’t like exploring.

Talismans have special effects

In terms of map design, the player’s scope of activities is mainly hunting on a village map and four themed maps of spring, summer, autumn, and winter. In some places, the scene modules are very rough, for example, there will be many scenes that can be seen but cannot be touched, or the modules obviously do not match the vision.

Positioning of winder system in combat

Before the game was launched, many players were worried that they would need to stop to use the lanyard during the battle, which would disrupt the rhythm of the battle. Fortunately, the lanyard can be used without closing the knife, and the production time is very fast, so it is not as a whole. It will disrupt the rhythm of the battle.

The melody system is divided into three categories, namely “basic melody”, “integrated melody” and “dragon melody”.

All weapons can be matched with “Basic Winding” to derive more moves. For example, the most common “Platform Jumping” can be used in addition to moving in and out of the arena. Press Attack after using the platform, and there will be exclusive attack moves, and such mechanism, so that the positioning of the basic roll is more inclined to assist the combo of moves and increase the existence of mobility.

It is worth mentioning that “platform jumping” also has a very long invincibility frame judgment, which can dodge the attack of beasts at the same time in the case of large displacement, so platform jumping is also one of the most frequently used channels, which is similar to that of monster hunters. Rising requires constant use of Xiang Chong’s displacement, which is very similar.

The large-scale winding system, that is, the “fusion winding” in the game, is positioned to assist and control the field. For example, the “chain trap” that is quite commonly used in the middle and late stages is to create a trap on the spot. It will be triggered from time to time, and the beast will be controlled for a period of time, and other fusion melodies such as “spear shooter” or “giant hammer” are also types of field control.

In terms of function and positioning, the final “Dragon Vessel” is more of a home system rather than a warp system used in battle. In addition to the “zipline” that facilitates long-distance movement, the “hunting tower” that detects beasts, and Many are related to making food or collecting materials. For example, many players will make a whole row of “Ore Altars” to collect ores.

Except for the one-time-used fusion switches, most of the above switches will stay on the map, that is, even if the hunt is over and sent back to the village, these switches will still exist on the map, which is also very interesting in this work. place, players can arrange various reels in advance according to their own preferences.

Although the winding system is really interesting and fresh, there are still many shortcomings. First of all, the winding system is quite prone to “molding”. A stopped Avatar may still cause damage to players hiding behind walls.

In addition, there are some BUGs, the more serious ones are the BUG of copying materials. Players can infinitely copy the materials that can only be obtained by beating beasts in a short period of time, or they can trigger the “Anchor of the Sky” ability of the network infinitely. Hunter You can jump infinitely within the range.

Finally, in the uneven terrain, it is quite easy to fail to cast Fusion Mesh, and Fusion Mesh requires quite a lot of celestial threads, so the penalty for failure is very high. Failure to cast is equivalent to wasting a lot of celestial threads. It doesn’t serve any purpose, and it’s quite a penalty for the combat experience. Even on seemingly flat terrain, there is still a risk of failure.

If the accuracy and stability of the network transfer system can be improved, the player experience will be greatly improved, and this part is also expected to be continuously strengthened and improved by the official.

epilogue

Although “Wild Heart” has quite serious optimization problems, and many other aspects are indeed not as mature as the “Monster Hunter” series, its unique winding system not only creates a completely different style of combat experience, but also allows players to interact with the map. The interaction among them is richer, coupled with the introduction of fresh gameplay in various aspects, “Wild Heart” successfully gives players a hunting experience that is full of fun and completely different from the “Monster Hunter” series.