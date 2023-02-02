Not only will EA and Omega Force’s upcoming monster-hunting game, Heart of the Wild, receive content post-launch, but all of it will be free.

This was confirmed in a Reddit AMA by the game’s executive producer, Lewis Harvey. Some of the more interesting details about Wild Hearts were also confirmed, such as the lack of microtransactions in the game.

Two performance modes have also been confirmed for the PS5 and Xbox Series X versions of the game. Performance mode will target 1080p and 60 fps displays, while quality options are better suited for 4K at 30fps.

The executive producer of Wild Hearts also confirmed that the game won’t be compatible with Steam Deck at launch, a slightly disappointing detail in a string of exciting news.

Check out the recap of the Reddit AMA here, thanks to Reddit user SierusD.