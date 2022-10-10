It was previously determined to be created by EA Originals, a subsidiary of EA, together with Glorious Tecmo, and also emphasized the hunting-themed action-adventure game “WILD HEARTS” (Wild Heart). You can also experience the gameplay features of this game in the beta version.

“WILD HEARTS” is a simple trial, different from the fantasy oriental hunting game of “Monster Hunter”

In the previously released trailer, the overall play form of “WILD HEARTS” is very similar to the “Monster Hunter” series previously launched by CAPCOM. When responding to relevant questions, the EA Originals team stated that there are indeed references to “Monster Hunter” on the market. Hunter” includes hunting-themed game features, and adds the fusion of fantasy oriental elements, as well as a special organ auxiliary ability called “Karakuri”, so that the game has a different play style.

“WILD HEARTS” is a simple trial, different from the fantasy oriental hunting game of “Monster Hunter”

The open demo version is still in the early design stage, so there are still many details that may be significantly different from the actual version. At the same time, the execution is not stable, so there will be occasional abnormalities during the demo process, even In the event of crashes, jumping out of the game, etc., the main reason is to let the internal media feel the main gameplay features of this game, but the actual version will be subject to subsequent announcements.

In this demo version, players can use five types of weapons, including knives, umbrellas, bows, broadswords, and mallets. Each weapon has different usage characteristics. For example, knives can be used for multi-stage attacks, while umbrellas are beneficial to Block the attack of the beast and counterattack, the bow has different attack characteristics from far and near, and the big sword and the big mallet can also produce different attack damage.

“WILD HEARTS” is a simple trial, different from the fantasy oriental hunting game of “Monster Hunter”

“WILD HEARTS” is a simple trial, different from the fantasy oriental hunting game of “Monster Hunter”

“WILD HEARTS” is a simple trial, different from the fantasy oriental hunting game of “Monster Hunter”

Weapons can be forged and evolved as the game progresses, and can even be attached with up to two special abilities. The disadvantage is that the special abilities that can be added will not increase due to continuous forging, and there are only two at most.

Just like playing “Monster Hunter”, players will also play in the game by collecting materials, finding prey, etc., and during the hunting process, players can also fight alone or cooperate with other players. The biggest difference is obviously that through the special construction auxiliary ability of “Tang Jin”, by consuming the collected materials for stacking, or combining them into various organs, the hunting auxiliary effect is achieved.

“WILD HEARTS” is a simple trial, different from the fantasy oriental hunting game of “Monster Hunter”

“Luozhen” can form different organs, for example, “Crate” (box) allows players to step on and jump to high places, while “Torch” (torch) can add fire attributes to weapons and further damage hunting beasts. In addition, if you stack it with “Crate”, you can form a “Bulwark” (barrier) as a defensive barrier, or form an attack form of flying weapons through different combinations.

“WILD HEARTS” is a simple trial, different from the fantasy oriental hunting game of “Monster Hunter”

“WILD HEARTS” is a simple trial, different from the fantasy oriental hunting game of “Monster Hunter”

“WILD HEARTS” is a simple trial, different from the fantasy oriental hunting game of “Monster Hunter”

As for the “Luo Jin” cast by the player, it can basically only be used for about 1-2 times, after which it will be damaged and must be cast again. With the ability of “Tang Zhen”, players can compete with giant beasts during the hunting process.

In addition, in the game, you can use materials at the location called “Dargon pits” to increase the flow of dragon veins, and then set up organs called “Dargon Karakuri”, such as setting up campfires, hunting tents, and searching for The tower of the beast, or the rope gun to build the zipline, as the player activates more “Dargon pits”, the “Dragon Pit” that can be set will also increase, so that the player can get more games during the hunting process. pleasure.

Since the trial time provided this time is not long, and the current game stability is still not high, and many game details may also be adjusted in the follow-up, I can only describe the general feeling, but I am not sure about the next game design. Whether the direction will add additional elements such as hunting strategy and preparation of necessary hunting weapons.

Compared with “Monster Hunter”, although the hunting theme is the same, “WILD HEARTS” does present a different form of play, and at the same time, with strong fantasy oriental elements, this game is presented in a different face, in many hunting-themed games Unique in the work.

“WILD HEARTS” is a simple trial, different from the fantasy oriental hunting game of “Monster Hunter”

“WILD HEARTS” will be officially launched on February 17, 2023, with a suggested price of $69.99 for the general version and $89.99 for the deluxe version. It is expected to be available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, as well as Origin, Steam and Launched on PC platforms such as the Epic Games Store, and will be available in English, Japanese, French, Italian, German and Spanish dubbing.

More Mashdigi.com coverage:

Square Enix Montreal, which was transferred to Embracer, has officially changed its name to Onoma, which will drive a number of new development plans

Samsung announces licensing of Tizen operating system to more TV brands, expanding market share

Microsoft’s Xbox Game Pass service to generate $2.9 billion in revenue in 2021, documents show