Wild Hearts PC version trial report｜Mechanism hunting is fun and you must know the key points before playing｜From the end of February, there will be a variety of masterpieces in the game industry. First of all, “EA Mon” is scheduled to be launched on February 22 Hun” “Wild Hearts Wild Heart”. The game is currently open for preemptive trial play. The following is a trial report and things you must know before playing the game.



1. When is Wild Hearts available?



The game is scheduled to launch on February 22.Players with EA Play membership can enjoy up to 10 hours of trial play from now on, and due toBoth Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass already include EA Play(Xbox Game Pass does not) Including, those who have Game Pass only need to download the EA App, log in with the Game Pass Account, and then use EA Play to play Wild Hearts early. However, the progress of the trial version requires players to purchase the game, or upgrade to EA Play Pro before they can be brought to the official version for use. If you don’t want to spend extra money, you have to start from scratch.

To buy the Game / upgrade EA Play Pro, you can bring the trial save to the official version.

2. Which platforms is Wild Hearts launched on? Can cross-platform play?



Wild Hearts will be launched on PS5, Xbox Series and PC (Origin, EA App, Steam and Epic Games Store), and the game will alsoSupport cross-platform play, you can connect and play with friends on other platforms without additional settings.But it’s worth mentioning thatAccording to the instructions on cross-platform play on the official website, the EA App version is not included, it’s not the only EA App version that can’t play cross-platform, right…? Of course, it may also be that the official “first person” is the EA App version, so here it refers to “all other versions can cross play with the EA App version”.

Although I believe that not many people use EA App to play, but it is really disturbing

Wild Hearts Wild Hearts PC version demo review: Fortnite x MHRise

The information released by Wild Hearts in advance is not too much, and the gameplay and system of the game can only be fully understood after playing the trial version. The basic gameplay is similar to the 4-person cooperative hunting gameplay of Monster Hunter, but the biggest feature is the addition of a real-time building system similar to Fortnite: players can use “network manipulation” in the game to instantly summon various organs to provide different effects. In the trial version, only two platforms can be used (one for high jump and one for forward), but many different ways of playing have been created; some mechanisms can also be combined to change different effects, for example, 6 platforms can be combined to become If you use it to block the monster’s “train” attack, you can make it fall to the ground.

According to official videos and photos, as the game progresses, different mechanisms such as motorcycles and battering rams will be available, and the gameplay will be diversified.

It is worthy of praise that the gameplay of creating organs seems complicated and simple, and it is very easy to use, and it corresponds to the player’s input very accurately and rarely makes mistakes; There will be no problem that the jumping platform is misplaced and the head needs to be turned back. To be able to add such a smooth building system to such a fast-paced action game, I believe the team has put in a lot of effort in this regard.

Quite a distinctive weapon “wasan”

In terms of weapons, there are five kinds of weapons in the trial version: Taidao, Nodachi, Bow, Hammer, and Umbrella. Many of them are similar to the weapons in the Monster Hunter series. It should not be difficult for experienced hunters to get started. When I watched the movie before, I felt that the sense of attack was not enough, but the actual game feels quite good; besides the basic actions, various weapons also have moves that interact with the mechanism, such as using a special downward chop after jumping from a platform, etc. quite rich.

Use the platform jump to perform a stronger downswing

However, a fly in the ointment is that the optimization of the PC version is not perfect; the computer configuration of the reporter is i5-12400, 3070Ti and 32GB DDR4, and the game is played with 1080p resolution and game default quality. It is a choking machine that is completely frozen for about half to a second. For example, when other players join or monsters transfer to another area, they will suddenly suffocate. In a fast-paced game like Wild Hearts, it actually affects the experience quite a bit.

Summary: More fun than expected, a strong alternative to Hogwarts



It may be because the game is released by EA and the expectations are low, but after playing the trial, I found that the game is quite complete. The game screen and art style are good, and the hunting method with mechanism and weapons is also quite good. interesting. Although “Hogwarts Legacy” has become popular all over the world recently, if you are not interested in the wizarding world, Wild Hearts is also a powerful choice. It is a good game worth playing. Anyone who is not interested in being a wizard will come here Be a hunter!