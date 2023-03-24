Home Technology “WILD HEARTS” Second Wave “March Update” Launches New Beast “Kagutsu” – Hong Kong Mobile Game Network GameApps.hk
Technology

“WILD HEARTS” Second Wave “March Update” Launches New Beast “Kagutsu” – Hong Kong Mobile Game Network GameApps.hk

by admin
“WILD HEARTS” Second Wave “March Update” Launches New Beast “Kagutsu” – Hong Kong Mobile Game Network GameApps.hk

The mysterious subspecies of wolf-like beast “Kagutsu” descended on the game, and players will encounter this new threat on Xia Muli Island. A close relative of the vicious Rakshasa, the mighty Kagutsuchi possesses the ability to manipulate fiery flames and raging ocean tides. When faced with an attack that covers two elements, the hunter has to make good use of the “element lamp” to help resist the lava and huge waves of this special prey.

Hunters can now use Kagutsuchi materials—some of which can shake the world, while others are the combination of animal physiology and human intelligence—to forge powerful new weapons. This update also includes a new set of “Purple Electric Clear Frost Armor” and three new special tasks. Players can get new chat stickers and emotes after completing the tasks.

Wait, the excitement is not over yet! Stay tuned for the upcoming content update on April 6th, which will bring a new fox beast “Congyun” that can control flower petals, a new weapon and armor set made of Congyun material, a new “Spinning Top” winding, ” Boundary Breaking” system, as well as other improvements and fixes.

“WILD HEARTS™” is now available on the EA App, Steam and Epic Games Store on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S and PC platforms, priced at HK$469.

See also  IT Week 2022, Manuel Agnelli: "Technology brings out something that was not expected in music"

You may also like

Get MSI Stealth 15M Gaming Laptop for US$1,099

Google’s answer to ChatGPT

AMD Radeon RX 7900 XT prices keep falling,...

incoming voicemails with self-destruct…

the new frontier of data and AI

【ZCOPE】Resident Evil 4 Remake side model graphics card...

Snapdragon 7 Series, premium experiences for everyone

Mozilla established a new startup company “Mozilla.ai”, aiming...

How to view Instagram Stories anonymously? Some possibilities

Resident Evil 4 Remake／Resident Evil 4 Remake Chapter...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy