The mysterious subspecies of wolf-like beast “Kagutsu” descended on the game, and players will encounter this new threat on Xia Muli Island. A close relative of the vicious Rakshasa, the mighty Kagutsuchi possesses the ability to manipulate fiery flames and raging ocean tides. When faced with an attack that covers two elements, the hunter has to make good use of the “element lamp” to help resist the lava and huge waves of this special prey.

Hunters can now use Kagutsuchi materials—some of which can shake the world, while others are the combination of animal physiology and human intelligence—to forge powerful new weapons. This update also includes a new set of “Purple Electric Clear Frost Armor” and three new special tasks. Players can get new chat stickers and emotes after completing the tasks.

Wait, the excitement is not over yet! Stay tuned for the upcoming content update on April 6th, which will bring a new fox beast “Congyun” that can control flower petals, a new weapon and armor set made of Congyun material, a new “Spinning Top” winding, ” Boundary Breaking” system, as well as other improvements and fixes.

“WILD HEARTS™” is now available on the EA App, Steam and Epic Games Store on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S and PC platforms, priced at HK$469.