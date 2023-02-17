“WILD HEARTS” received about 1,500 mostly negative reviews after its first launch on Steam. The main reason is that the PC version of the game is not optimized enough, the picture quality is blurry, frame drops are very serious, and even crashes may occur.

The development team issued a relevant response, saying that they are already aware of the problems of the PC version of the game, and are scheduled to release a correction file on all platforms next week, mainly to fix game errors and improve stability, and will continue to optimize high-end PC operation.

The media score of “WILD HEARTS” on the metacritic website has also been released, and it has achieved a good score of 80 points on average. The main praise is the mechanism building system of the game, which makes this game have a new experience that other hunting action games of the same type do not have.

Steam：https://store.steampowered.com/app/1938010/WILD_HEARTS/