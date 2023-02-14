Wild Hearts Wild Hearts Raiders Raiders Gameplay Explanation Weapon Experience｜From the end of February, there will be a variety of masterpieces in the game industry. Heart of the Wild. The game is currently open for pre-emptive trial play. The following is the initial strategy of the game, as well as the experience sharing of “network operation” (mechanism) and the use of various weapons.



Explanation of the gameplay of the mechanism technique “network”



The biggest feature of Wild Hearts is the “network” system, which can summon various organs in the game to assist in combat or exploration. The network operation can be divided into two types, one is the ordinary “network” which is used according to the intersection of L1 + square triangle circle, which needs to consume the network cable; this kind of mechanism is mainly used for one-time mechanism in battle, for example, the receiver can be used to Climbing walls, but more often used to instantly create jumping platforms in battle to perform jump cuts.

Drop-and-Play Network Switch

The other is “Dragon Meridian”, which can be used by pressing L1 and then pressing the up arrow key. Longmailuo can be understood as a semi-permanent facility, such as the “hunter tent” is the teleportation point, and the “workbench” is the blacksmith. Dragon meridians do not use meridian lines, but use the energy of the earth veins to perform. Each dragon vein exercise requires a certain amount of earth energy to build; and by opening and strengthening the dragon veins around the map, you can increase the upper limit of the energy of the earth veins , allowing you to build more facilities.

Players can also dismantle the constructed dragon veins at any time and re-build them in another location to “move”, or free up the energy of the veins to build other facilities.

Here is also the difference in camp design between Wild Hearts and Monster Hunter; as long as the energy of the leylines is sufficient, players can build their own camps and set the teleportation point anywhere you like, unlike Mon Hun, which can only use preset camps.

Initial experience with weapons:



The weapons that can be used in the demo version are tachi, wild sword, bow, mallet and blade umbrella. The first four correspond to the weapons of the same name in Monster Hunter (the wild sword is a big sword); the blade umbrella is more special. It can be simply understood as a combination of a bug stick and a spear.

Each weapon has two basic attacks, square and triangle. The basic attack does not consume stamina and can be hacked at will; in addition, there is an R2 special attack (usually requiring stamina consumption); like Monster Hunter, different button combinations can use different derivatives Attacks and combos.

In addition to the basic moves, each weapon has a unique system. For example, Taidao has a Qiblade system similar to Monster Hunter: after the attack hits the enemy, the network energy can be accumulated, and after the storage is full, the “network release” can be used. Temporarily increases the power of all attacks.

As far as the five weapons in the demo are concerned, Taidao and Hammer are relatively easy to use. On the contrary, in the description of the game, the reporter thinks that the relatively easy-to-play big sword (Nodachi) is more difficult to master. Because Tai Dao is less stiff and straight, as long as you are not too greedy for swords, you can roll to avoid the enemy’s attack in most cases, and you can also use the platform’s enhanced downward chop to output; when the enemy has a big stiff, you can use it R2+Triangle’s Iai Chain Slash can deal a lot of damage, and you don’t need to memorize too many complicated combos.

In addition to Juhe’s continuous chopping, it is easy to input commands, but it takes a long time to cast it. If you use it indiscriminately, you will be sanctioned by the beast

And mallet has a super attack. The special system “extended attack” of mallet is not easy to explain, but in fact, it is not difficult to master as long as you hit a wooden dummy: the weapon will light up at a certain time after the attack hits. Pressing R2 while glowing will strengthen the subsequent combo. In actual combat, basically only square->R2->square->R2->square and triangle->R2->triangle->R2->square are enough.

While other weapons are still hitting tens of dozens, the strongest attack of the mallet has hit 1000

Umbrella is a very interesting weapon. It can be said to be a combined version of bug stick and spear in Mon Hun. Various aerial combos can be used after the air. And R2 is to block, but it’s not like Mon Hun’s long spear, press R2 to block long, but after pressing R2, there will be a short period of defense judgment, it feels more like the shield counter in Dark Souls, or the one in MHRise Various worm silk counterattack techniques. And Umbrella’s special system is “Dancing Points”, which can be accumulated when the attack hits the enemy, and when the enemy’s attack is successfully blocked with R2, the continuous dancing value will be accumulated significantly. The higher the continuous dance value, the higher the attack power, but the continuous dance value will automatically decrease over time, so to play well with Umbrella, you need to be proficient in using the R2 grid to keep sticking to the monster and output non-stop.

A successful block can increase the dance value by about 1/3

It is suggested that you can use the wooden man next to the initial camp to practice; during the practice, the game will introduce some basic combos to the players. After mastering these basic moves, it is enough to deal with early and mid-term hunting. Finally, in the trial version, you cannot enter the stronghold “Minato Village”, but you can freely explore in the open map, hunt monsters and strengthen weapons.