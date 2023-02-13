Game Source Entertainment (GSE) announced that “You Suck at Parking” developed by the Belgian independent game team Happy Volcano will be available on PS4, PS5 and Nintendo Switch platforms in 2023, and GSE will be responsible for publishing.

“Wild Parking” is a very challenging racing game, no matter what your driving skills are, the ultimate goal of the player is to park your car! Here is the wildest and most varied parking lot, as many as 129 levels are ready to test the player’s parking skills, and there are different levels of difficulty to challenge the limits of every driver.

The game has a single player story mode and a multiplayer game mode, you can challenge the world to show your unique parking skills. Or host an 8-player online game, invite multiple friends to ride through the crazy track together, and enjoy the jokes of yourself and your friends while playing.

On these crazy tracks, when you stop, you stop, there is no such thing as reversing! Only in this game, your parking skills are far more important than your driving skills. Please enjoy flicking, cruising, or even flying into the sky, and try the fierce race against time, because no matter what you will eventually find out: “Your parking skills are really bad, you suck at parking!”

Rock Paper Shotgun, a video game review website from the United Kingdom, said: “”Wild Parking” makes me feel very happy even if I am in a car accident.” The famous American video game review media Gamespot also praised: “I didn’t expect that I needed it so much.” Crazy parking games like Parking Wild!”

Product Information

Game Name: Wild Parking

Developer: Happy Volcano

Publisher: Game Source Entertainment

Game Type: Parking Race Simulation

Compatible platforms: Nintendo Switch / PlayStation 4 / PlayStation 5

Release date: scheduled within 2023

Suggested selling price: HK$238

Game Rating: Universal

Game subtitles: Traditional Chinese/Simplified Chinese/English/Japanese/Korean/French/Italian/Spanish/Dutch/German/Polish/Portuguese/Russian

source