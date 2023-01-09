While 2022 has managed to produce some hugely popular titles like Elden Ring, God of War: Ragnarok, Outcast, and more, it means seeing more big-name launches. Starfield, Redfall, and Hogwarts Legacy were all supposed to debut last year, but to no avail.

Even the heaviest hitters of 2022, like Eldon Ring, Horizon Box West, and God of War: Ragnarok, all had 2021 release dates initially. As we finally come out of the pandemic era and want to see more stability in the world as a whole, we have to wonder if we’ll get some more solid release dates in our games, or if we’ll wonder if another game will be delayed months or even a year.

While this is a bit of a dodge, the short answer is that we can’t quite say how bad the 2023 delay will be. There are a lot of unknowns in game development that you only know about when you’re part of the game team. There are also unpredictable circumstances that could prevent a game from meeting its release date.

Here is an ad:

However, to simply shrug and say that we’ll never know is unsatisfactory, I’ll be optimistic and say that, for the most part, we should be fine looking forward to the big games this year. There are several reasons for this, the most obvious of which is that, as mentioned earlier, many of this year’s big games are intended for release in 2022. So, for example, it would be quite surprising to see such a game fly to 2024, despite reports of internal resistance to Redfall’s release date.

There’s also the fact that we’re now starting to leave the pandemic era of game development. The fallout from COVID will still be seen around the world for a while, but hopefully the games and studios that were hardest hit are now recovering and will have a better chance of meeting their promised release dates.

Plus, it seems now more than ever that many studios are giving up on the idea of ​​making firm release date commitments. Instead of saying Starfield will be out on July 2, 2023, Bethesda and Xbox kept their cards on their chests, and have just given us a vague release window for the first half of 2023.

Here is an ad:

Not only does this mean less pressure to rush games out, but it also reduces the chances of studios having to push games back and forth, since they’re free to release at any time in a given year. We could see a more specific date as development nears completion.

While many of these reasons do point to 2023 being a year with fewer delays, there are many The game proudly wears a “released 2023” badge, which means there will almost certainly be some outliers we’ll have to wait a while to see.

The cold reality is that game development has changed a lot, and if you start working for consoles now, it’s the next generation of consoles. It takes so much effort to make ambitious AAA games that sometimes they fail to meet promised release dates, which can leave consumers feeling as though they’ve been scammed, or that they just don’t know what they’re seeing. When the game will be ready for launch. So while things look more promising this year than 2022, to say that 2023 will be a perfect gaming year with no delays and just sunshine and rainbows shining in the dark, I’m cautiously optimistic that We won’t see as many major delays as we did in 2022.