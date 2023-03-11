After the launch of Ryzen 9 7950X3D and Ryzen 9 7900X3D, many players questioned whether 3D V-Cache is so easy to use, can it be used on a laptop? Theoretically speaking, it is completely feasible, depending on how AMD chooses.

When Korean media QUASARZONE interviewed AMD customer and business development manager Eddy Chang, he raised the aforementioned questions and whether there will be a more mainstream Ryzen 5 7600X3D. Eddy Chang responded vaguely that AMD plans products based on market conditions, and you can wait for the official release of new products, which will be available soon.

In fact, when Ryzen 7 5800X3D was released, AMD made it clear that it was used to check the market and user responses, and then decide how to plan in the future. As a result, Ryzen 7 5800X3D has been selling like crazy with its excellent game performance and excellent cost performance, which also prompted AMD to plan more models in the Ryzen 7000X3D product line.

In addition, Ryzen 9 7950X3D continues to be out of stock after its launch. Eddy Chang said that production capacity and shipments are rapidly increasing, and the market demand can be met within this quarter (that is, within this month).

AMD’s current highest-end Ryzen 7045HX series on laptops is directly transplanted from the desktop Ryzen 7000 series, but the clock speed, power consumption, and packaging are different. For example: Ryzen 9 7945HX and Ryzen 9 7845HX correspond to Ryzen 9 7950X and Ryzen 9 7900X respectively, both of which have dual CCDs and have 16 and 12 cores respectively.

AMD can stack 64MB cache on one of the CCDs, and then reduce the clock rate appropriately, so as to create Ryzen 9 7945HX3D, Ryzen 9 7845HX3D, and the game performance will inevitably jump. Ryzen 7 7745HX is the same single CCD as Ryzen 7 7700X, and it can be cached directly.

