will be pre-recorded, date revealed

After discovering that the iPhone 15 lineup could expand with refreshes of the iPhone 13 Mini and iPhone SE 3, anticipation for the next Apple keynote is skyrocketing. Fortunately, in the past few hours industry experts seem to have agreed on the definitive date of the Apple conference announcement of the new generation of iPhoneini.

In particular, the well-known Bloomberg journalist e insider Cupertino’s Mark Gurman explained on X That iPhone 15 will be presented on September 12th. Up until a few days ago, iPhone 15 was thought to arrive a day later on September 13th. Gurman had also initially bet on the date of September 13, with a tweet of August 6 which read: “when will iPhone 15 be launched? Probably September 22ndfollowing a presentation event set for the 12th or 13th September“.

With a new tweetthe reporter explained that “i segnali they are increasingly aiming for 12 September as the date for the iPhone 15 presentation keynote. However, things can always change”. In short, it seems that, although there is no definitive date, September 12 is the decidedly more probable one. On these bases, according to Macrumors, the pre-orders of the new iPhones will open on September 15thwhile the launch in stores will actually be set for the 22nd of the same month.

Another post by Mark Gurman on Xthen, reveals to us that theiPhone 15 launch event will be in attendance at the Apple Campus in Cupertino… sort of. In fact, the journalist declares that “Not that there was any doubt about it, but the 9/12 event was set up as an in-person launch event, like iPhone 14″.

However, the reporter also anticipated that the keynote by Tim Cook will be pre-recorded, therefore it will not be held live. The same was true for the Apple conference at WWDC, which was fully pre-recorded. In short, those who will participate in the event in Cupertino will be able to see the keynote of announcement of iPhone 15, but the experience will be identical to that of fans at home. The difference in weight, however, is that the Apple Campus will be set up workstations for hands-on con iPhone 15world premiere.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

