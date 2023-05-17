will have a “Deep Screen” budget model in 2025?

In the past, the discovery of the trademark of the Apple AR operating system, xrOS, by Apple has provided further confirmation of the launch of the device during the WWDC. An American website, probing among the patents registered in the United States, however, discovered that the Apple AR development may have started years agoin 2017.

A report by Macrumors, in fact, explains that the trademark di xrOS it does not come from Apple, but from Deep Dive LLC, a company behind whose name the Cupertino colossus should be hidden. Over the years, Deep Dive LLC has registered several trademarks and patents in the US Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) and in about twenty other countries around the world, all probably belonging to the Bitten Apple.

The most interesting of these patents is the one concerning a display “Deep Screen” for an MR viewer, recorded between 2017 and 2018 in different parts of the world. For the moment, we do not know what is meant by “Deep Screen”, nor if the technology is still in use at Apple, since its trademark it has been abandoned since 2022. However, its existence alone reveals to us that it Apple AR development has been going on since at least 2017if not from previous years.

It is known that Apple AR had a difficult development, but that it lasted more than six years is an absolute novelty. According to Macrumors, however, “Deep Screen” could be the Apple branding for the Apple AR screenwhich could refer to the realism guaranteed by the technologies used for the display of the device, which on the other hand should be a double OLED 4K (or, according to some, even 8K) with a high pixel density.

While we wait to find out if Apple will actually talk about “Deep Scren” at WWDC As of early June, the WCCFTech portal also reveals another very interesting piece of information about Cupertino’s plans for its VR and AR sector efforts. After the launch of its first viewer, which will certainly not have a budget cost (on the contrary, Apple AR will cost at least 2,000 Dollars), the Bitten Apple could in fact working on its first entry-level headsetarriving in 2025.