Will Intel Meteor Lake Have Adamantine L4 Cache Memory? Check out a patent

About ten days ago, Intel confirmed the Meteor Lake CPUs, which should therefore arrive towards the end of 2023 with a brand new “tile” architecture. The new architecture, however, will not be the only strong point of Team Blu’s next-gen CPUs: apparently, in fact, they they will also have L4 Cache memory.

The news is reported by the VideoCardZ portal, which has collected and linked a series of rather reliable sources. The first is theinsider Phoronix, who discovered references to the return of Cache L4 on Meteor Lake in the most recent Intel patches for Linux: we talk about a comeback because the L4 Cache was already implemented by Intel on its Broadwell platform, in the past.

VideoCardZ, however, adds that Intel had already patented the new technology for the L4 Cache of its 14th generation Cores in 2020. The L4 Cache already patented three years ago, called “Adamantine Cache”, should then be combined with the modular architecture “a tile” of Meteor Lake CPUs, being on the tile of the latter, so that it can be used by all the others as needed.

Specifically, the Meteor Lake CPUs will have five tile, respectively called “CPU Tile”, “SoC Tile”, “GPU Tile”, “I/O Tile” and “Base Tile”: the L4 Cache will be located on the latter. The Intel patent also explains that the Cache Adamantine L4 will have the purpose of improving the optimization of the work done by the CPU and the integrated GPU, but also to increase the security of the operations performed by the latter.

Also, the L4 cache is preserved when the computer is resetmaking the times even faster boot and loading after every PC shutdown and startup. Purely theoretically, the L4 Cache could even arrive in “blocks” of a few gigabytes, but for now such a development is almost out of the question: instead it is much more probable that Intel settles on 128, 256 or 512 MB of L4 Cache for the foreseeable future.