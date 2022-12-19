(Photo/Bloomberg)

Apple has recently officially released the new iOS 16.2 system upgrade to iPhone users, covering iPhone 8 and iPhone SE 2 and above models can support the upgrade. The well-known foreign YouTuber “iAppleBytes” immediately released the test results of battery life and Geekbench performance scores for 6 old iPhone models after upgrading to the latest iOS 16.2 version.

The actual measurement results show that comparing the difference between the upgraded iOS 16.2 version and the previous iOS 16.1 version, the battery life from full charge to power exhaustion, especially the battery life of the iPhone 13 is the most significant, compared with the previous “iOS 16.1” version , slipping for at least about 52 minutes. Secondly, the battery life of the iPhone 12 dropped by about 17 minutes. The battery life of the iPhone 8 is about one minute less than before the upgrade. As for the other three old phones after upgrading to the “iOS 16.2” version, the battery life has improved slightly, including: iPhone SE 2020 battery life is 8 minutes longer than before the upgrade, iPhone XR is 6 minutes longer, and iPhone 11 is 5 minutes longer.

Please read on…

For this “iAppleBytes” test of 6 iPhone models, the battery test results of the upgraded “iOS 16.2” battery life on the Geekbench benchmark platform are as follows:

iPhone 8／Equipped with A11 processor, power is 1821mAh

Battery health 96%

(iOS 16.1) 2 hours 53 minutes

(iOS 16.2) 2 hours 52 minutes

The second-generation iPhone SE / equipped with an A13 processor and a battery capacity of 1821mAh

Battery health 86%

(iOS 16.1) 3 hours 29 minutes

(iOS 16.2) 3 hours 37 minutes

iPhone XR / equipped with A12 processor, power is 2942mAh

Battery health 92%

(iOS 16.1) 5 hours 32 minutes

(iOS 16.2) 5 hours and 38 minutes

iPhone 11 / equipped with A13 processor, power is 3110 mAh

Battery health 100%

(iOS 16.1) 5 hours and 46 minutes

(iOS 16.2) 5 hours 51 minutes

iPhone 12 / equipped with A14 processor, power is 2815mAh

Battery health 100%

(iOS 16.1) 6 hours 46 minutes

(iOS 16.2) 6 hours 29 minutes

iPhone 13 / equipped with A15 processor, power is 3227 mAh

Battery health 100%

(iOS 16.1) 9 hours 12 minutes

(iOS 16.2) 8 hours 20 minutes

