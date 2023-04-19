Will it disappear if you slow down? These Apple models may be discontinued after the launch of the iPhone 15 series | XFastest News

As the leader in the mobile phone market, Apple has ranked among the top mobile phone shipments over the years.

Although the company launches a limited number of new models every year, its old models on sale also have strong competitiveness in the market after price cuts.

However, Apple’s previous models will not always be on sale. After a period of sales, the official will stop producing too old models. Recently, according to CNMO’s understanding, some relevant professional media have predicted the models that Apple will discontinue after launching the new iPhone 15 series.

It is understood that Apple’s current official models on sale include iPhone 14 Pro Max, iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 12, and iPhone SE.

Relevant media predicted that after the launch of the iPhone 15 series,The official may discontinue the iPhone 12 series models and use the iPhone 13 to take the place of its old discounted models.

In addition to this, the iPhone 13 mini may also be eliminated from the product lineup. Due to the poor sales of the mini series models, the iPhone 12 mini was eliminated two years after its initial release, and the iPhone 13 mini is likely to not escape this fate.

Finally, the media is also not optimistic about the iPhone 14 Plus, thinking that it is also very likely to be discontinued.With the upcoming iPhone 15 Plus and iPhone 15 Pro Max this fall, the 6.7-inch handset that was released last year seems pretty redundant.

Also, if the iPhone 14 Plus drops $100, it could start at the same price as the regular iPhone 15. At this time, Apple may eliminate internal competition by discontinuing the iPhone 14 Plus.

source