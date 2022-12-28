The year 2022 will certainly remain in history, given the great events experienced by the cryptocurrency market. But are the forecasts for next year more positive? Can we expect an improvement in market sentiment and how to take advantage of the current cryptocurrency winter?

Status quo nel 1st quarter 2023

In the first quarter of 2023, experts do not predict any significant events capable of radically changing the movement of the market. The cryptocurrency sector is still under pressure, which means that development and recovery should not be expected in the short term.

Most likely, in the first three months of 2023, Bitcoin will fluctuate between $17,000 and $18,000 and periodically show growth and then retreat.

We should not expect big fluctuations in the price of ETH. The coin will trade in the $1300-$1500 range. This trend will continue for several weeks.

A similar picture will be observed in the non-fungible token (NFT) market. Trading volumes will decrease and the number of traders on the markets will decrease. Cryptocurrency Thaw Could Be Expected No Earlier ThanBitcoin halving in early 2024.

Stricter regulation for centralized exchanges

The negative experience of FTX proved once again that the regulation and transparency of centralized cryptocurrency platforms is a necessary step for a safe and sustainable market. The FATF, the European Union and several other regulatory institutions are already ready to strengthen the controls on the operation of the CEXs.

Gracy Chen, CEO of Bitget – a leading cryptocurrency exchange – comments on the situation: “In my opinion, this decision is fully justified because these frameworks hold us accountable, instill confidence in our customers, and will ultimately accelerate the mainstream adoption of cryptocurrencies.” Bitget prides itself on being a fully transparent and open purse. In early December we announced our Merkle Tree Reserve Test and allow our users to verify their assets on our website. Additionally, we have increased the size of our Bitget Protection Fund from $200 million to $300 million to protect our users’ assets from any unfortunate or unexpected events.”

Increase the adoption of decentralized finance

After seeing three major default events this year, including Luna, Three Arrows Capital, and Alameda Research, the centralized exchange lending business has been further debunked, and confidence and demand for “decentralized lending” will further increase, giving rise to to long-term opportunities and innovations for decentralized finance (DeFi).

In fact, the market has seen exponential growth in the number of users using non-custodial wallets. In recent weeks, the sales volume of Ledger wallets has increased by 35%. Users also tend to favor decentralized trading solutions, such as peer-to-peer (P2P) trading. In Europe, P2P has increased by 28% in the last month.

Invest in 2023

The cryptocurrency market remains quite volatile, so it is difficult to give investment advice. However, there are some strategies one can adopt during a bear market. The first rule is to diversify your portfolio, in order to distribute the investment risk.

The second tip is to build a dollar cost averaging (DCA) plan as a strategy with bitcoin and ether, on a monthly basis. There is a higher probability that these assets will show rapid growth over the next 1-2 years.

Another good investment strategy is staking, which can bring you passive income with less risk.

BTC and ETH are the mainstream projects that represent the foundation of the cryptocurrency market. UNI and AAVE benefit from the FUD of the CEX. The DEFI leader will be adopted by the market and increase its market share.

Arbitrum recently overtook Polygon to become the public chain second only to ETH/BSC, in terms of TVL, which demonstrates the popularity of the fund. L2 tokens, such as Arbitrum, Starknet and Zksync, to be issued in the future, will support more applications and are worth planning.