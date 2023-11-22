Home » will launch its first headphones in 2024
Technology

will launch its first headphones in 2024

by admin
will launch its first headphones in 2024

Sonos to Launch High-End Headphones to Compete with Apple in 2024

The battle of the headphones is heating up as Sonos, the Santa Barbara-based company known for its high-quality audio products, has announced its plans to compete with Apple in 2024. Sonos will be launching top-of-the-line headphones with a headband design, premium audio, and advanced connectivity in a move to take on Apple’s AirPods Max.

After leaving fans hanging with no new AirPods during its last Keynote in 2023, Apple is now gearing up for a complete renewal of its headphone family, expected to arrive in 2024. This will include new AirPods 4 in two different models, embracing the USB-C connector, as well as a new generation of AirPods Max aimed at the premium market.

According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, a trusted source in the industry, Sonos will be making its foray into the headphone market in 2024. The company’s debut headphones, expected to retail around $400, will be positioned as a direct competitor to the AirPods Max, offering a top-quality headband design and cutting-edge specifications.

Sonos, already a dominant force in connected speakers, aims to capitalize on its technology and connectivity expertise in the headphone market, taking on competitors like Bose and Apple. This strategic move comes at a time when Sonos’ stock has faced challenges due to difficult business quarters and decreased sales, prompting the company to look for new avenues for growth.

While Sonos has remained tight-lipped about its new venture, it is speculated that the company has been working on wireless headphones since 2019, with development code-named “Sonos Duke.” These headphones are expected to sync with other Sonos devices, offer voice control, and boast technology from RHA Audio, a company acquired by Sonos a couple of years ago.

See also  YouTube may soon let you use the AI ​​voice of your favorite artist

These highly anticipated headphones are set to hit the market in April, promising a superior sound experience, seamless smartphone connectivity, and integration with the Sonos ecosystem. With Sonos entering the headphone market, consumers can expect a new contender to challenge Apple’s dominance and raise the bar for premium audio experiences.

You may also like

“Europe’s role in AI is pathetic. Thus it...

Multiplayer party battle “Stumble Guys” Switch version released!Will...

Remote-controlled forklifts will soon be rolling through the...

Gpt4 displays human behavioral and personality traits. I...

How to connect your YouTube account to Discord?...

Amazon sells powerful mini PCs for ridiculous prices

Lights and shadows of AI according to Demis...

[Photo Editing]Windows 10 and Windows 11 Photo App...

Pure home cinema experience: The Philips HDP3550 projector...

Elon Musk can’t set up his computer. And...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy