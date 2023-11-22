will launch its first headphones in 2024

Sonos to Launch High-End Headphones to Compete with Apple in 2024

The battle of the headphones is heating up as Sonos, the Santa Barbara-based company known for its high-quality audio products, has announced its plans to compete with Apple in 2024. Sonos will be launching top-of-the-line headphones with a headband design, premium audio, and advanced connectivity in a move to take on Apple’s AirPods Max.

After leaving fans hanging with no new AirPods during its last Keynote in 2023, Apple is now gearing up for a complete renewal of its headphone family, expected to arrive in 2024. This will include new AirPods 4 in two different models, embracing the USB-C connector, as well as a new generation of AirPods Max aimed at the premium market.

According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, a trusted source in the industry, Sonos will be making its foray into the headphone market in 2024. The company’s debut headphones, expected to retail around $400, will be positioned as a direct competitor to the AirPods Max, offering a top-quality headband design and cutting-edge specifications.

Sonos, already a dominant force in connected speakers, aims to capitalize on its technology and connectivity expertise in the headphone market, taking on competitors like Bose and Apple. This strategic move comes at a time when Sonos’ stock has faced challenges due to difficult business quarters and decreased sales, prompting the company to look for new avenues for growth.

While Sonos has remained tight-lipped about its new venture, it is speculated that the company has been working on wireless headphones since 2019, with development code-named “Sonos Duke.” These headphones are expected to sync with other Sonos devices, offer voice control, and boast technology from RHA Audio, a company acquired by Sonos a couple of years ago.

These highly anticipated headphones are set to hit the market in April, promising a superior sound experience, seamless smartphone connectivity, and integration with the Sonos ecosystem. With Sonos entering the headphone market, consumers can expect a new contender to challenge Apple’s dominance and raise the bar for premium audio experiences.

