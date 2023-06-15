Will Nicolas Cage be in Death Stranding 2?

Norman Reedus, Guillermo del Toro, Lea Seydoux, Mads Mikkelsen, Lindsay Wagner, Jordan Vogt-Roberts, Conan O’Brien etc. There’s no shortage of celebrities in Death Stranding. One of the reasons, aside from Hideo Kojima befriending many people in the games and film industry, is that Kojima Productions has access to some amazing capture techniques that allow them to make incredible digital doubles fairly quickly. That’s why it’s worth remembering what happened today.

Because Mr. Kojima decided to make the most of Nicolas Cage by joining Jeff Keighley for the Summer Game Fest opening, invitingheCome to Kojima Productions to talk about Dead by Daylight. Maybe it’s just to show him that games look more realistic than Dead by Daylight, or to cross another famous actor off his list of “studio visitors,” but it’s worth remembering that some of the aforementioned celebs also just needed Just being there for a while can immortalize their likeness in Death Stranding. Does this mean we’ll see Nicolas Cage appear in Death Stranding 2, the studio’s Xbox project or something? Time will prove everything.